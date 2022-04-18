Woman, whose business went up in flames in 2016, found a way to bounce back and now rakes in millions yearly

Pinky Cole said her first eatery was destroyed by a grease fire which left her in a financial crisis due to a wrong insurance

Now, experts estimates that her new business, Slutty Vegan is grossing between $10-14 million annually

A woman whose Jamaican-American restaurant was gutted by fire in 2016 says she is on her way to earning over N5 billion annually from a new business she started.

A grease fire gutted Pinky Cole’s restaurant in Harlem, New York City. Cole attributes her failure partly to her inexperience, according to her story in CNBC.

Pinky Cole runs Slutty Vegan in Atlanta Credit: Pinlky Cole

The setback and the bounce back

The fire incident was not covered by the right type of insurance, leaving her looking for ways to riggle out of her financial crisis.

Fast forward to six years after, the 34-year-old has a cookbook to her name as a philanthropist and owner of in vogue vegan hamburger restaurant chain based in Atlanta called Slutty Vegan which she opened in 2018.

The four locations of the restaurant are brimming over with customers, both vegans and meat-eaters, and with an unusual name like that, the company has a vibrant atmosphere and a strong company ethos.

Where her strength comes from

The popularity of Cole’s business efforts stems from her strong Black community through which her NGO, Pinky Cole Foundation, reaches out to people in her neighbourhood.

Coles says she’s a black woman who keeps moving and shaking with a story of trouble and tribulation. She says her efforts are being seen and appreciated by her community.

The 34-year-old entrepreneur says her aim is to make her venture a billion-dollar brand in the next few years.

Already, the company is making between $10 to $14 in revenue in 2021, an expert estimate says. She did not reveal if the figures are accurate.

