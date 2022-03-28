Nominees for the Oscar awards went home with a gift bag containing about N56.8 million worth of items

Inside the famous bag are designer popcorn, liposuction and about N20.7 million access to a 17th-Century Castle in Scotland

The recipients for this year's ceremony include Steven Spielberg and Will Smith who slapped Chris Rock at the event

Ever wondered what’s inside the gift bag Oscar nominees are always given? As the world is focused on the slap Will Smith gave to comedian, Chris Rock, many are unaware that this year's nominees will go home with valued gift items.

For 20 consecutive years, a Los Angeles-based marketing company, Distinctive Assets, has distributed the famous expensive ‘Everybody Wins’ gift bags to a few nominees.

Will Smith showing off his Oscar Award Credit: Neilson Barnard

Source: Getty Images

Gift items worth millions

This year, the bag is worth about N56.8 million and contains items like designer popcorn and a N4.9 million worth of liposuction voucher.

The bag is highly reputed within the entertainment industry, according to Distinctive Assets founder, Lash Fary. The Bags are a hit among the nominees, their managers, representatives and agents.

Fary said that about 25 to 30 per cent of the nominees want to know what’s inside the bag beforehand and where they should be sent, a CNBC report says.

Will Smith lands a bag and a slap

The nominees want them delivered to their homes in Los Angeles homes or their hotels. Others prefer the offices of their production companies.

High profile recipients this year are Steven Spielberg, Will Smith who is being dragged for slapping Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith.

Page Six reports that the most expensive item in this year’s bag is a N20.7 million three-night stay at a Castle in Scotland that was inspired by Denzel Washington. They will have access to the 17th-century castle including a butler service and a bagpiper who will welcome them upon arrival.

The bags also include 52 other items and experiences.

'CODA' triumphs at Oscars, as Will Smith slaps Chris Rock on stage

Legit.ng has reported that Deaf family drama "CODA" won best picture honours at the Oscars Sunday, the first-ever triumph for a streamer, in a ceremony that was overshadowed by best actor-winner Will Smith striking comedian Chris Rock on stage for making a joke about his wife.

Tinseltown's biggest night began with a performance by pop megastar Beyonce and touched on politics with a moment of silence over the Ukraine crisis.

But before the final awards were handed out, the shocking Smith-Rock altercation went viral and changed the mood of the night.

