It is no longer news that Chelsea Football Club owner Roman Abramovich has been sanctioned by the government for his links to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Though the Stamford Bridge club will be given a special licence to continue operation, but this will be under limited terms.

Chelsea are now in an unprecedented period of uncertainty as the running of the club becomes directly linked to geopolitics. Photo: Chelsea FC

Here are ways the sanctions will affect the popular football club according to Sky Sports.

1. Sale on hold

The freezing of Abramovich’s assets means any sale of the club is on hold for now.

A number of interested bidders have signalled their interest in the club, although many believed Abramovich’s reported £3 billion ($4 billion) asking price was unrealistic.

2. Season to be completed

The current licence given to the club to allow their day-to-day operations to continue is due to expire on May 31, after the end of the season.

Chelsea confirmed both their men’s and women’s teams would fulfil their fixtures on Thursday.

3. Players can be paid

Chelsea’s licence allows the club to continue paying staff and costs for the hosting of matches at Stamford Bridge.

However, travel costs for away games have been capped at £20,000 per match, which could cause issues for away matches in the Champions League, with Chelsea set to travel to French club Lille next week.

4. No signings or new contracts

Chelsea can continue to pay money they owe for transfer agreements made prior to March 10, 2022.

However, no exception has been granted for the recruitment of new players or agreeing new contracts.

Chelsea risk losing Captain Cesar Azpilicueta and key defender Antonio Rudiger, among those out of contract at the end of the season, on free transfers.

5. No new tickets or merchandise sales

Season ticket holders at Stamford Bridge will be allowed to attend matches, but no ticket or merchandise sales are permitted.

That could mean away fans are shut out of Stamford Bridge and Chelsea supporters are blocked from travelling to away games.

6. Travel to and from games

The club will be able to pay for "reasonable costs of travel" to and from games, but only up to an amount "not exceeding the value of £20,000 per game".

