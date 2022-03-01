A 27-year-old millennial is on her way to becoming a billionaire after she made her first million trading in stocks

Lauren Simmons said she vowed to surpass her male colleagues in the stocks industry after she learned that she earned far lower

According to her, her mothers prudent savings taught her to save 85 per cent of income and be frugal in spending

An author, producer, podcast, angel investor and TV host, Lauren Simmons introduces herself as one who works in finance to several people

In 2017 when at the age of 22, Simmons became the youngest full-time female trader on Wall Street and the second black woman trader in the New York Stock Exchange in the history of the exchange.

A resolve to earn more

According to a CNBC report, Simmons learned she was being paid almost N5 million while her male colleagues were earning about almost N50 million. From that time on, she decided she will not make anything less than N5 million a year.

She left stock trading in 2018 and formed a limited liability company to manage all jobs.

She has secured deals on books, movies, TV shows and two podcasts contracts.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She makes more money from speaking engagements and earns six figures on brand endorsements.

Multiple streams of income

According to her, she works long hours and on weekends, staying up in meetings as early as 3 am and as late as 11 pm because she works with from all over the world.

She recently to Los Angeles where she made N269.7 million and is on track to make N415 million.

The serial investor grew up in Marietta, Georgia with her mother, twin brother and a younger sister.

According to her, her mother’s strict budgeting is responsible for how she learned to save 85 per cent of her income. She began to do that when she started earning N5 million every year.

She saves all her earnings into a savings account and does not touch them.

Student makes N290.5 billion yearly creating bags she started as side business

Legit.ng has reported that Two years, ago MBA student, Wilglory Tanjong from Senegal, launched her bag business for fun.

Now, she sells her bags everywhere, including Nordstrom and Revolve and also got pop singer, Beyonce to endorse her bags on Instagram.

Amina Iris, as her bag business is known, has made over N290.5 billion in lifetime revenue since launching in 2020 with about N250.5 million in 2021 alone. Her company has recently earned about N41.5 million revenue every month.

Source: Legit.ng