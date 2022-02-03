A broke woman who was so broke that she could barely afford a bus fare went into the NFT space and made a fortune

Brttany Pierre made over N45 million last year selling her street photography as nonfungible tokens

Pierre said life has become comfortable for her and her family after she started making money flipping NFTs

A broke 36-year-old woman who could barely afford rent and basic food items turned her fortunes around when she converted her photography skill and started selling them as nonfungible tokens (NFTs).

Brittany Pierre made over N45 million in 2021 when she began to sell her photographs as nonfungibles and turned other NFTs she bought for a profit.

Brittany Pierre and NFTs Credit: Brittany Pierre

Pierre was struggling in her Chicago apartment to pay rent or afford basic food items or even bus fares, according to a report by CNBC.

A sad beginning

According to her, her financial situation was just basic as she lived from paycheque to paycheque and was very depressed.

But in March 2021, she learned about NFTs. Her friend and a fellow photographer had just made N7.3 million from selling her work which inspired Pierre to venture into the world of NFTs.

Pierre stated she went in full time and began to learn about NFTs from YouTube and googling about it.

After one month, Pierre started to sell her own NFTs and was selling just a few pieces for a little amount, but more than her physical photographs cost.

As the lady continued to make more, she was able to pay her bills and live a better and more comfortable life. She also started giving back to other artists’ NFTs, which she flipped for a profit.

The photographer said last year has been the first year she lived in abundance. According to her, she never had a job that paid her more than N6,000 per hour but she was able to make over N41 million.

How it started

When Pierre started to learn about NFT, she saw a few barriers to entry as most of the top platforms’ creators needed to apply or be invited to list their arts. As soon as they are invited, they must pay gas fees which can prove to be difficult to afford.

The process of minting or representing the asset on the blockchain allows NFT owners to both prove that they own the asset and be able to sell it if they want to.

But to mint an NFT, creators need must gas fees, which can cost thousands of naira during times congestion.

Her friends helped her and connected her to NFT marketplace Foundation in March. Another artist raised funds to pay her gas fees for her couple of pieces so she could mint her work.

By her street style photography which captures the women and the black community, Pierre was able to uplift people and put them on a stable pedestal.

