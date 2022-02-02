A woman who started decorating people's homes online said she has raked in over N20 million doing so in two years

Dani Prado moved from Brazil to the United States and started creating an online interior decorating company

She said she charges between N20,000 and N300,000 per hour depending on the nature of the job she gets

Can you trust someone to give you a 3D animation of how your home should look online?

Well, a woman seem to have made a business out of the whole thing as she is now in hot demand.

Dani Prado moved from Brazil in 2014 with her husband to the US because of her husband’s work. The 42 year old woman was a marketing manager for several years in Sao Paulo but when she moved to the US, she thought of doing something new.

She said she has always dreamt of having her own business and when she thought of what she loved and good at, she knew she liked organising homes and could offer that as a service. Prado started taking courses and reading books on the subject and started her own business in 2015, Go! Organizer.

A time to reinvent

When the COVID-19 pandemic started, Prado said she was in the middle of many projects, and she immediately understood that she needed to find out how to better offer her services in a digital form.

She began offering 3D versions of people’s homes and giving video courses and shopping lists for clients.

A CNBC report said the homemaker created an account on Fiverr, the freelance website with her digitak offereings in April 2020.

Her business blossomed and she has since made over N8 million in two years since she launched it.

She said these days about 80 per cent of her businesses come from online requests through Fiverr and 20 per cent from in-person requests.

Tips on how she grew her business online

Prado gave tips of how she was able to grow her business online

She said she started by charging about N20,000 per hour for her job and found a pricing structure.

Even before Prado started offering her services online, she needed to figure out how to price them.

Her in-person work ranges from N200,000 to N300,000 per hour. She said she charges about N2 million for complete home makeover for in-person reorganisation.

After a few years of specializing on organising, Prado realised room designs need to have beautiful aesthetics and she began to study interior home designs.

She said she posiioned herself as a major business. She now has three packages on Fiverr, basic packages, standard and premium packages, ranging from N122,000 to N329,000 per decoration.

