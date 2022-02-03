A woman nicknamed Miss Excel said she turned her side business into a multi-million dollar business

A 28-year-old woman, Kat Norton, nicknamed ‘Miss Excel’ by her social media followers, said she was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic which made her move back to her parent's house where she stayed in her childhood room.

She stopped travelling for her consulting job and started working from home on Long Island. She became bored, tired and restless. She said she wanted something different from her regular 9-5 job as she was surviving from one salary to another.

One day, as she lay on the bed and was on the phone with her friend and was discussing side business ideas that she could leverage the four years she spent teaching Microsoft Excel from her consulting job, an idea struck her.

An instant ideas explosion

She did not realise that the idea would lead her to a fun side business that would ultimately turn into Miss Excel, her successful, full-time training business.

Norton said the idea has grown to more than one million followers across Tik-Tok and Instagram. It has also brought her about N415 million in course sales.

How she turned her idea into a multimillion-dollar business

Norton said she posted her first video on Tik-Tok in June 2020, she then began posting once every day. She kept it to herself, except her mother and boyfriend.

But things went faster than she expected, her fourth video, where she explained Excel’s new data-searching tool, XLOOKUP featuring DMX’s song, crossed over 100,000 views in just a few days.

By her sixth video, Norton said a CEO of an IT firm sent her a message saying he loved her videos and style of teaching and wanted her to create Excel training videos for his clients. Norton accepted the offer and asked for a green screen and a ring light to make her videos look more professional.

The birth of a business

She registered her business on June 15, 2020. She was in business.

As she went about her 9-5 job and was scurrying from one client’s projects to another, she continued posting Excel videos on Tik-Tok every day. She was creating unique videos and imbuing them with true passion.

By October, she had grown her social media audience to 300, 000 followers. Her videos had gone viral. The idea of leveraging her brand to become a content creator become more pressing.

Now, Miss Excel said she wants to build online courses to sell directly to consumers through her website.

She went off work for two weeks off from her regular job and filmed over 100 videos, She connected them as a package and named them ‘The Excelerator Course’, a delightful, comprehensive Excel training starter pack with advanced techniques with pivot and lookup functions.

The course that changed the course

She priced her course at N127,000. In November 2020, I made her debut Excelerator Course sale. By January 2021, she was making over N6 million every month in passive income from sales.

At that juncture, Norton started to rethink her professional life.

She finally left here job to focus on being a full-time entrepreneur.

Since she left her job, she has earned more than N415 million in sales in just one day. She also added other Microsoft packages to her Excel courses.

She said aspiring entrepreneurs should find their purposes, practice self-care, dive in and face the challenges.

