A lady who left an engineering job to focus on her side hustle has made fortune as a blogger and an influencer

Gabby Beckford said she left her N28 million a year full-time employment to become an influencer on travel after writing about it

She said she now grosses about N70 million every year from blogging and consultancy and hopes to increase it

Gabby Beckford said she first heard of the word entrepreneur when she was in the university where she studied biomedical engineering. She said she never thought she would become one.

But in 2018 after starting her engineering career at 23, she found that writing Packs Light, her travel blog was what she looked forward to doing every day.

Gabby Beckford Credit: CNBC

She said she realised she also wanted to travel the world after writing about so many places.

Writing for CNBC, Gabby said she move with purpose from working full-time as an engineer to a full-time content creator. She said she has found success.

Side hustle-turned full-time job

Gabby’s business started as a side hustle. According to her, she was not making money through her blog at first.

But everything changed in 2018 as she got N830,000 through small social media campaigns, then N3.3 million the following year.

According to the travel influencer, in February 2020, she quit her N28,6 million a year job to focus on her blog and also as a consultant.

The lady said she grossed N70 million in 2021 from her blog.

Gabby said she makes use of her 252,000 followers on TikTok and 50,000 Instagram followers to secure her deals and she hopes to double her earnings.

She gives tips.

Asking why before starting out, she says is important and embracing mistakes and being decisive also helps.

The blogger said studying your targeted audience and clients helps you understand their needs.

