A man in Uyo is making a name and fortune for himself by the unique way he dresses to a common product known as Agidi

Eteng from Uyo said he dresses that way to appeal and woo customers who may patronise him because of dress style

He said he used the proceeds of the product to see himself through secondary school and had sold it for another person before starting his own

The tray on his head gives him away, else he would be mistaken for a banker who works in one of the top-paying banks in Nigeria.

24-year-old Eteng from Uyo in Akwa Ibom State dorns a neat suit and well-fitted tie daily as he goes to work hawking corn flour jello, popularly called Agidi in Nigerian languages.

Moses Eteng, hawking on the street of Uyo Credit: Premium Times

Source: UGC

The Agidi carefully wrapped and placed on the tray on his head sells for N100 each and he has N20,000 worth on it.

He is changing the narrative

Many consider the trade a low-class business and those who hawk it are not usually accorded respect because of their dress sense.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

But Moses Eteng has cut a niche for himself by his unique dress style.

Premium Times reports that Eteng chose the type of dressing in order to woo more clients and stand out from the pack of hawkers on the streets of Uyo.

Eteng told the newspaper that in order to get customers, he has to study people and understand what they like. He says what he is doing is appealing to people and that many hawkers like it but are unable to and that makes him different. According to him, he dresses to promote his brand.

He said anyone who looks at him will understand his products look like him. He says his neat dressing boosts his business

Eteng has also cut a name for him himself as educated Agidi among those who patronise him,

He is a self-sponsored secondary school leaver and has sold the product for another person for 10 years.

Becoming an entrepreneur

He began his own business in 2018 after he was sent back to the village when he fell out with his proprietor.

The Yankurr Local Government Area indigene said he served a woman who treated him shabbily and when he returned back to Uyo, began to make and sell his own Agidi.

According to Eteng, with the business, he was able to see himself through senior secondary school.

Eteng employs a rigorous process in process in making the Agidi in order to ensure good hygiene.

Pregnant hawker gifted cash

Legit.ng reports that a pregnant hawker became richer in thousands after her encounter with a kind stranger on the Asaba bridge, Delta.

The kind man, a Nigerian comedian by the name, Lord Zeus, had accosted the woman hawking and sought to patronise her.

The kind man, a Nigerian comedian by the name, Lord Zeus, had accosted the woman hawking and sought to patronise her.

Source: Legit.ng