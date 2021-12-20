Despite many citizens being in darkness, Nigeria continues to sell its electricity to neighbouring countries

A new NERC report has revealed that in the last three months, Togo, Benin, and Niger have failed to pay for the electricity supplied

This is due to the National Bureau of Statistics findings showing that generators are providing 46 percent of the energy consumed by Nigerians

The Nigerian Energy Regulatory Commission (NERC) has disclosed that it has yet to be paid for N770m energy supply to the three neighbouring countries and some special customers.

This has deprived the federal government of the needed revenue to meet its personnel needs.

The electricity was sold to Societe Nigerienne d'Electrique – NIGELEC, in Niger Republic; Societe Beninoise d'Energie Electrique – SBEE, in Benin Republic; and Compagnie Energie Electrique du Togo – CEET, in Togo Republic.

A lit street in Cotonou, Benin Republic Credit: peeterv

Source: Getty Images

NERC said:

"NBET and MO issued a total of N0.77 billion in respect of energy sold by NBET and services rendered by MO to special (Ajaokuta Steel Co. Ltd and other bilateral customers) and international customers (Société Nigerienne d'Electite – NIGELEC, Societe Beninoise d'Energie Electrique – SBEE, and Compagnie Energie Electrique du Togo – CET).

"These customers made no payments during the quarter under consideration. we were hoping as economies improve after the COVID-19 lockout, they will be able to resume full bill payment, but nothing"

More debts

The power sector regulator also revealed that Distribution companies in Nigeria are finding it difficult to pay all of their invoices in relation to the payment of energy sold to them by the NBET.

It revealed that during the second quarter of 2021, a total invoice of N259.7 billion was issued to the eleven Discos for electricity acquired from Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc and for a service fee by MO, of which a value of N130.11 billion was cleared, signifying remittance performance of 50.11 percent.

Apart from Eko Disco, the NERC noted that none of the other Discos reached their projected minimum remittance limits to NBET in the period under review.

Discos revenue performance

On commercial performance, the report stated that the total billing to and collection from electricity consumers by all the 11 Discos stood at N268.97bn and N185.29bn respectively during the quarter under review, implying a collection efficiency of 68.89 per cent.

It said the level of collection efficiency indicated that as much as N3.11 out of every N10 worth of energy sold during the second quarter of 2021 remained uncollected from consumers.

“Thus, only a marginal improvement in the collection efficiency is noticeable over the 68.55 per cent recorded in the first quarter 2021."

