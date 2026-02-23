NAFDAC uncovered a warehouse stocked with banned, fake and unregistered cosmetic products worth over N3 billion

Seized items included hundreds of cartons of Crusader soap, E45 soap and Extract Gold whitening soaps banned by the government

The manager of the warehouse, which was hidden in a complex, has been invited for questioning as NAFDAC continues its investigation

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has uncovered a warehouse filled with banned, counterfeit and unregistered cosmetic products valued at more than N3 billion in Lagos state.

The facility was concealed inside an uncompleted building at the APT Trade Fair Complex. Photo: NAFDAC.

According to a statement posted by the agency on its official X account, the storage facility was discovered at the APT Trade Fair Complex and was hidden inside an uncompleted building.

It stated that the discovery followed enforcement operations aimed at curbing the circulation of unsafe consumer goods.

NAFDAC disclosed that the confiscated items included 728 cartons of Crusader soap, 718 cartons of E45 soap, as well as Extract Gold whitening soaps. The agency noted that these products have been prohibited by the Federal Government due to safety concerns.

Other products recovered by NAFDAC

Other products recovered from the warehouse include assorted perfumes, body oils and cooking oils. The agency said these items have been placed on hold pending further regulatory checks to determine their compliance status.

All seized goods have been evacuated from the premises to prevent them from entering the market, the statement added.

NAFDAC also confirmed that the warehouse manager has been invited for questioning as investigations continue. The agency warned that the sale and use of banned or unregistered cosmetic products could pose significant health risks to consumers.

It urged members of the public to stay alert and report suspicious activities to the nearest NAFDAC office to support ongoing enforcement efforts.

The warehouse manager has been invited for questioning as NAFDAC continues its investigation. Photo: NAFDAC

NAFDAC alerts Nigerians over unsafe Indomie noodles

Recall that the agency recently alerted Nigerians over an unsafe Indomie noodles product, which is being recalled in another country.

NAFDAC explained that the recall was triggered by information received from France’s food safety authority, Rappel Conso. The French regulator flagged the product after discovering that it contains milk and eggs, which were not declared on the product’s label.

The regulator said the Indomie Noodles Vegetable variant has been linked to serious safety concerns. It warned Nigerians not to consume the product, citing the presence of undeclared allergens that could pose health risks.

Customs hands over seized goods to NAFDAC

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Kirikiri Lighter Terminal (KLT) Command, has transferred a container of expired raw materials valued at N36.5 million to NAFDAC.

The goods were reportedly intercepted by the agency during routine cargo checks at the Kirikiri terminal in Lagos.

A senior official of the NCS identified the items as triple-pressed stearic acid imported from Indonesia, adding that the goods violated import regulations and posed potential risks to public health. Another container was seized by the unit for false declaration involving empty suitcases.

