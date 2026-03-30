Nigeria's banking sector faces a recapitalisation deadline with several banks struggling to comply

Over 32 banks have successfully raised N4 trillion to meet new capital requirements

Experts warn stronger banks don’t guarantee economic growth without supporting the real sector

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigeria’s banking sector has entered a decisive moment as the recapitalisation deadline set by the Central Bank of Nigeria draws to a close.

While the majority of lenders have successfully met the new capital thresholds, a handful of banks are now in a tight race against time, exploring mergers, restructuring, or regulatory lifelines to stay afloat.

Olayemi Cardoso-led CBN winds down recapitalisation deadline in 24 hours. Credit: CBN

Source: Twitter

With just hours left before the March 31, 2026, cutoff, the pressure is mounting on institutions yet to comply, raising questions about what happens next for the affected banks and the broader financial system.

Strong progress, but not across the board

The recapitalisation exercise, which began in 2024, has seen significant success. At least 32 banks have already met the new capital requirements, collectively raising over N4 trillion, with a mix of local and foreign investments boosting confidence in Nigeria’s financial system.

However, not all banks have crossed the finish line. A few are still locked in merger discussions, while others remain under close regulatory supervision, highlighting a divide between stronger, well-capitalised institutions and those still struggling to meet the new benchmarks.

What changed: New capital requirements

Under the revised framework introduced by the CBN, banks are now required to meet significantly higher capital thresholds:

International commercial banks: N500 billion

National banks: N200 billion

Regional banks: N50 billion

Merchant banks: N50 billion

Non-interest banks: N10 billion to N20 billion

Unlike previous exercises, the CBN now defines capital strictly as share capital and share premium, tightening the rules and limiting what qualifies as eligible funds.

This marks the most significant overhaul since the 2004 banking consolidation led by Charles Soludo, which reduced the number of banks and strengthened the sector.

Mergers, extensions, and regulatory watch

CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso has hinted that not all banks may be treated equally under the deadline. Institutions facing legal or structural challenges could receive special consideration.

Banks such as Polaris Bank, Union Bank of Nigeria, and Keystone Bank fall into this category, with ongoing regulatory interventions shaping their recapitalisation timelines.

For others, mergers appear imminent. Industry watchers expect a wave of consolidation similar to past reforms, as smaller or weaker banks combine forces to meet regulatory demands.

Why recapitalisation matters

The recapitalisation push is not just about compliance. It is designed to build stronger banks capable of withstanding economic shocks such as inflation, currency volatility, and global uncertainties.

A more capitalised banking system is expected to:

Support large-scale infrastructure financing

Boost lending to critical sectors

Strengthen financial stability

Position Nigeria for its $1 trillion economy ambition

Executives like Oliver Alawuba have described the policy as essential for preparing banks to compete globally and finance long-term development.

The bigger concern: Real economy disconnect

Despite the progress, experts warn that stronger bank balance sheets do not automatically translate into economic growth. Analysts at the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprises argue that credit to the real sector remains weak.

Key concerns include:

Low private sector credit relative to GDP

Heavy focus on short-term lending

Limited financing for agriculture and manufacturing

Economist Uche Uwaleke notes that the real test of recapitalisation will be whether banks channel funds into productive sectors rather than speculative activities.

What happens next

As the deadline expires, attention shifts from capital raising to regulatory enforcement. The CBN is expected to:

Tighten supervision of non-compliant banks

Approve mergers and acquisitions

Ensure financial system stability

Monitor lending practices closely

For the few banks still behind, the coming days could determine their survival, independence, or absorption into stronger institutions.

CBN recapitalisation programme ends with four banks scrambling to meet threshold. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

For Nigeria’s banking sector, the recapitalisation exercise may be ending, but its real impact is only just beginning.

Unity Bank clarifies recap failure claims

Legit.ng earlier reported that Unity Bank has firmly dismissed reports suggesting it failed to meet the recapitalisation threshold set by the Central Bank of Nigeria, reassuring stakeholders that it remains fully compliant and financially stable.

The bank issued a detailed clarification amid growing concerns in the financial market as the March 31, 2026, deadline for banks to meet new capital requirements draws closer.

According to Unity Bank, the reports misrepresent its current position and progress.

Source: Legit.ng