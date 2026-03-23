Another commercial airline, Binani Air, has received approval to begin operations in Nigeria

The airline is owned by the Binani Group and will compete with Air Peace and others for passengers

The new airline now has an Air Operator Certificate (AOC) from the NCAA, clearing the airline for flight operations

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Binani Air has announced it has officially commenced operations in Nigeria after receiving its Air Operator Certificate (AOC) from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) on March 17.

The airline, also known as Binani Global Air Services under the Binani Group of companies, is expected to compete with established carriers such as Air Peace, United Nigeria Airlines, and others in the competitive aviation market.

New airline Binani Air gets approval to begin operation Photo: Craig Hastings

Source: Getty Images

The Nation reports that the certification was issued in Abuja, authorising the airline to begin commercial flight operations.

With the certification, Binani Air has now become one of the newest entrants in Nigeria’s aviation industry.

The owner, Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed Binani, a senator in Adamawa State, is recognised as one of the first women to fully own an airline in Nigeria,

Vision-driven milestone for Binani Group

Speaking on the development, Binani Group President, Aminatu Danjuma Goje, described the achievement as the fulfilment of a long-standing vision built on resilience, faith, and determination.

Ms Goje also commended her mother and Group Chairperson, Aishatu Binani, describing her as a visionary leader whose strength and commitment continue to inspire excellence across the organisation.

She said:

“Today is not just a milestone it is the fulfilment of a vision, a journey of faith, resilience, and unwavering belief. With hearts full of gratitude and pride, we at Binani Group are happy and celebrate the official issuance of the Air Operator Certificate (AOC) to Binani Global Air Services, Binani Air by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority in Abuja."

NCAA confirms certification

The NCAA confirmed that Binani Air received its Air Operator Certificate for domestic scheduled flights.

Speaking during the presentation ceremony in Abuja, NCAA Director-General Chris Najomo described the approval as a significant milestone, noting the airline’s entry as a woman-led operator in a historically male-dominated industry.

The regulator, however, noted that the airline has yet to publicly disclose its scheduled flight operations.

Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed Binani makes history as Binani Air gets approval for commercial operation Photo: nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

Fleet and operations overview

According to industry data, Binani Air has held an AOC for non-scheduled services since July 2024.

The airline’s fleet includes two Embraer E170 aircraft, previously operated by EgyptAir Express, which are currently stored in Abuja. It also owns a Hawker 800XP business jet used for domestic charter services.

The aircraft have been deployed on charter routes connecting cities including Abuja, Lagos, Ilorin, Jos, Maiduguri, Warri, Akure, and Minna.

Growing competition in Nigeria’s aviation sector

The entry of Binani Air adds to increasing competition in Nigeria’s domestic aviation industry, which continues to expand as new operators seek to capture rising passenger demand.

The development comes amid broader efforts by airlines to improve connectivity, expand fleets, and strengthen route networks across the country.

Source: Legit.ng