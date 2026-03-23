New Airline Begins Operations in Nigeria, Makes History as First Fully Owned by a Woman
- Another commercial airline, Binani Air, has received approval to begin operations in Nigeria
- The airline is owned by the Binani Group and will compete with Air Peace and others for passengers
- The new airline now has an Air Operator Certificate (AOC) from the NCAA, clearing the airline for flight operations
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Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.
Binani Air has announced it has officially commenced operations in Nigeria after receiving its Air Operator Certificate (AOC) from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) on March 17.
The airline, also known as Binani Global Air Services under the Binani Group of companies, is expected to compete with established carriers such as Air Peace, United Nigeria Airlines, and others in the competitive aviation market.
The Nation reports that the certification was issued in Abuja, authorising the airline to begin commercial flight operations.
With the certification, Binani Air has now become one of the newest entrants in Nigeria’s aviation industry.
The owner, Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed Binani, a senator in Adamawa State, is recognised as one of the first women to fully own an airline in Nigeria,
Vision-driven milestone for Binani Group
Speaking on the development, Binani Group President, Aminatu Danjuma Goje, described the achievement as the fulfilment of a long-standing vision built on resilience, faith, and determination.
Ms Goje also commended her mother and Group Chairperson, Aishatu Binani, describing her as a visionary leader whose strength and commitment continue to inspire excellence across the organisation.
She said:
“Today is not just a milestone it is the fulfilment of a vision, a journey of faith, resilience, and unwavering belief. With hearts full of gratitude and pride, we at Binani Group are happy and celebrate the official issuance of the Air Operator Certificate (AOC) to Binani Global Air Services, Binani Air by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority in Abuja."
NCAA confirms certification
The NCAA confirmed that Binani Air received its Air Operator Certificate for domestic scheduled flights.
Speaking during the presentation ceremony in Abuja, NCAA Director-General Chris Najomo described the approval as a significant milestone, noting the airline’s entry as a woman-led operator in a historically male-dominated industry.
The regulator, however, noted that the airline has yet to publicly disclose its scheduled flight operations.
Fleet and operations overview
According to industry data, Binani Air has held an AOC for non-scheduled services since July 2024.
The airline’s fleet includes two Embraer E170 aircraft, previously operated by EgyptAir Express, which are currently stored in Abuja. It also owns a Hawker 800XP business jet used for domestic charter services.
The aircraft have been deployed on charter routes connecting cities including Abuja, Lagos, Ilorin, Jos, Maiduguri, Warri, Akure, and Minna.
Growing competition in Nigeria’s aviation sector
The entry of Binani Air adds to increasing competition in Nigeria’s domestic aviation industry, which continues to expand as new operators seek to capture rising passenger demand.
The development comes amid broader efforts by airlines to improve connectivity, expand fleets, and strengthen route networks across the country.
Source: Legit.ng
Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. He is a member of the African Academy for Open-Source Investigation (AAOSI), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.