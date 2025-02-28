The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has approved five airlines to begin operations in Nigeria

The NCAA’s Director General, Chris Najomo, said the agency approved the Air Operators Certificate (AOCs) in one year

Najomo stressed that all air safety protocols and procedures were followed during the approval process

The Nigerian government, via the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), has disclosed that it has given five Air Operating Certificates (AOCs) to five prospective airlines in one year.

Chris Najomo, NCAA’s Director General, disclosed this at a stakeholder meeting organised by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo.

Five new airlines to commence operations

An Air Operator's Certificate allows an airline to perform commercial air transport operations.

The AOC approval by the authority shows that five prospective airlines have been licenced to commence commercial flights in Nigeria.

The NCAA DG revealed that during the approval process, he ensured that the applicants did not circumvent the process and all safety procedures were met.

He highlighted that all prospective airlines underwent all procedures and completed them.

NCAA to ensure more aircraft for airlines

According to Najomo, the agency is conducting surveillance on all aircraft operating in the country to ensure they are maintained.

He stated that the NCAA is doing its best to ensure that airlines acquire more aircraft, noting that more aeroplanes would create jobs for pilots, flight attendants, dispatchers, and engineers.

Olubunmi Oluwaseun Kuku, the managing director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) revealed that the minister approved the procurement of screening machines to enhance security at the airport.

He said the minister has mandated the automation of aircraft facilities to ensure seamless passenger facilitation.

The development comes as the chief operating officer of United Airlines, Osita Okonkwo, revealed that Nigeria is no longer blocked in the global aviation leasing market.

The development paves the way for Nigerian airlines to access aircraft leasing opportunities.

Air Peace, Max Air and others to get new planes

He said that while Nigeria has been removed from the list, issues have been resolved, and individual operators can now negotiate directly with lessors to secure aircraft.

United Airlines COO said the West African country was earlier seen as a high-risk market, which made it challenging for airlines to lease aircraft, stressing that with the improved rating, operators can breathe a sigh of relief.

He disclosed that it was almost impossible to do business with the Nigerian aviation industry and operators in the past.

Aircraft leasing: Nigeria takes important steps

Experts believe the development would ease aircraft leasing and acquisition for Nigerian airlines, boosting Nigeria’s aviation industry and operations.

Tunde Moshood, an aide to the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, revealed that the process of acquiring an aircraft is not easy, saying that the process is a complex one.

Moshood disclosed that Nigeria’s participation in the Boeing Lessors Forum has boosted its rating in the global aviation industry.

The move came after Nigeria ratified the Cape Town Convention, paving the way for airlines to lease more aircraft.

Air Peace debunks 80% flight offer

Legit.ng previously reported that Air Peace has refuted claims of an 80% fare reduction on select flight routes, circulated on a Facebook page under "Silver Bryan Fran".

In a statement issued on Monday, December 15, the airline clarified that the promotion is false and urged Nigerians to disregard the fraudulent page and its claims.

The statement signed by Ejike Ndiulo, head of corporate communications, reads:

