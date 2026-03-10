Smartcash has launched a nationwide marketing campaign called “No Be Cho Cho Cho” to highlight real service delivery in Nigeria’s fintech sector

The campaign emphasises reliability, transparency, and measurable value as the platform grows to nearly three million active wallets.

The initiative supports financial inclusion by offering zero-charge transfers, bill payments, and a savings account with 15% annual interest paid daily

Smartcash Payment Service Bank (PSB), a digital financial platform owned by Airtel Nigeria, has introduced a new nationwide marketing campaign called “No Be Cho Cho Cho.” The campaign aims to show real results rather than empty promises in Nigeria’s growing fintech industry.

The campaign was launched at a media event in Lagos and marks a new phase for Smartcash after its earlier “Money Matter Na Sense” campaign. According to the company, the platform now has nearly three million active wallets used by students, traders, households, and small businesses across the country.

The phrase “Cho Cho Cho,” which in Nigerian slang means “talking without action,” is used to stress that the company wants to focus on real performance and value for customers instead of hype.

Focus on trust and real service delivery

Smartcash says the campaign is built on three main ideas: reliability, transparency, and proven service delivery. The company believes these principles will help address the growing trust issues many Nigerians have with digital payment platforms.

Speaking at the launch, Smartcash Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Ayotunde Kuponiyi, said the campaign reflects the company’s commitment to improving financial inclusion.

He explained that financial inclusion is an important goal of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, and Smartcash wants to help make banking services accessible to more Nigerians.

Kuponiyi added that the platform offers a zero-charge service, meaning customers do not pay fees for peer-to-peer transfers or bill payments.

He said:

"Through our flagship zero-charge service, we promise no fees on P2P transfers or bill payments. Furthermore, our savings account offers 15% per annum compounded interest, paid daily without penalties. Unlike conventional banks, we charge you nothing, ensuring your money truly works for you.”

Expanding access to digital banking

Smartcash operates as a Payment Service Bank licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria. The platform is also part of the Airtel Africa Group, which operates in 14 countries.

The company provides its services through a mobile app and USSD codes, allowing people without smartphones or traditional bank accounts to access financial services. It is also expanding its network of agents across Nigeria to help people in underserved communities carry out transactions.

Kuponiyi said the campaign also reflects the company’s strong operational system and long-term plans to support digital finance in Nigeria.



As part of the rollout, the “No Be Cho Cho Cho” campaign will appear on television, radio, outdoor billboards, and digital platforms across the country. It will target young mobile users, traders, and small business owners.

According to Smartcash, the campaign is not just about advertising but about changing how fintech companies communicate with customers by focusing on real service and clear results.

