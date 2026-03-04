Air Peace, United Airlines Announce New Job Vacancies, Invite Nigerians To Apply
- Air Peace and United Nigeria Airlines have announced multiple job openings
- Both airlines are inviting qualified candidates to apply for roles that match their skills
- The details and requirements for interested persons to apply has been provided
Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has extensive experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.
Air Peace and United Nigeria Airlines have announced job openings across multiple departments as they expand their operations and aim to deliver high-quality services to their customers.
The airlines stated that they are inviting interested and qualified candidates to apply for positions that match their skills and experience.
They added that both carriers offer competitive work environments for professionals seeking to contribute to the growth of Nigeria’s aviation industry.
Air Peace Job Vacancies
Air Peace is currently hiring for Flight Dispatcher (Experienced), Assistant Flight Dispatcher, Travel Agency Manager, Travel Agency Officer, Customer Service Executive (CSE), and Baggage Handler.
The airline, in a message to interested candidates, said:
"Air Peace is seeking talented and passionate professionals to join our team. We offer opportunities to motivated individuals eager to contribute to Nigeria’s aviation sector. We are an equal opportunity employer and provide a platform for career growth and professional development."
Details of Air Peace vacancies:
- Flight Dispatcher (Experienced): Requires BA/BSc/HND and a minimum of 2 years’ experience. Locations: Lagos, Abuja, Gombe, Ibadan, Owerri, Enugu, Benin, Asaba, Port Harcourt, Yola, Anambra, Osubi, Maiduguri, Ilorin, Akure, Akwa Ibom, Kaduna.
- Assistant Flight Dispatcher: BA/BSc/HND, 0–2 years’ experience, same locations.
- Travel Agency Manager: Leads agency operations, commercial performance, and service delivery; requires IATA/UFTAA certification and 5–7 years’ experience.
- Travel Agency Officer: Supports reservations, ticketing, and customer service; requires IATA/UFTAA certification and 1–3 years’ experience.
- Customer Service Executive (CSE): Handles ticketing, check-in, boarding, and baggage; requires at least one year of relevant experience.
- Baggage Handler: Responsible for safe handling of luggage; requires minimum two years’ related experience.
United Nigeria Airlines job vacancies
United Nigeria Airlines(UNA) is recruiting for Lead, Strategic Partnerships, Lead, Growth & Planning Manager, Human Resources Officer, Travel Agency Manager, Travel Agency Officer, Customer Service Executive (CSE), and Baggage Handler.
According to UNA, the Lead, Strategic Partnerships role involves developing and executing a partnership strategy, identifying potential partners across the aviation ecosystem, leading negotiations, and maintaining executive-level partner relationships.
The Lead, Growth & Planning position requires a strategic thinker to analyze data, identify market opportunities, support expansion decisions, and provide financial and competitive intelligence.
For the Human Resources Officer, UNA seeks an HR professional to assist with recruitment, onboarding, employee documentation, daily HR operations, policy implementation, and compliance with Nigerian labor laws across multiple locations.
How to Apply
Qualified candidates for UNA roles should send their CVs to careers@flyunitednigeria.com, with the email subject indicating the role applied for.
While AirPeace invites interested persons to apply using https://aplhr.flyairpeace.com/career
