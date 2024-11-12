Air Peace introduces a first-class option for its Lagos-London route that can be paid in naira or pounds

Passengers will enjoy fully reclining seats, private entertainment systems, meals, priority boarding

Allen Onyema's Airline has consistently said it is committed to world-class service for its customers

Air Peace has launched a first-class cabin on its Lagos–London route, with fares starting at £4,495 or N9,861,000 beginning from November 11, 2024,

The airline said the new offering aims to come with different packages, which include Lounge access in Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

Passengers are also promised three complimentary services, including gourmet meals, priority boarding, and access to Air Peace’s exclusive lounges in Lagos and London.

In flight, passengers can expect a curated selection of premium meals and beverages tailored to first-class standards.

For added convenience, ticket holders can enjoy unlimited date and time changes without extra charges, allowing flexibility for busy travellers.

Air peace tweets read:

"First Class luxury is here! launching Nov 11, our Boeing 777 offers premium lounge access, extra baggage, and gourmet dining."

Fare Attributes

Baggage Allowance

Three pieces of 32kg baggage allowance

One piece of 14 kg cabin-sized baggage is allowed

Lounge Access - First-class lounge access in Lagos and UK

Unlimited free changes on date and time

• Onboard Meal- Exclusive complimentary food and drinks.

Air Peace, Nigeria's largest private airline, has been expanding its international routes in recent years, with destinations across Africa, Asia, and North America. Punch reports.

The Lagos to London service, previously operated with economy and business class options only, now looks to attract high-end travellers in the competitive route market.

