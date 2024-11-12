Air Peace Launches Lagos to London First Class Flight Ticket for Over N9m, Lists Benefits
- Air Peace introduces a first-class option for its Lagos-London route that can be paid in naira or pounds
- Passengers will enjoy fully reclining seats, private entertainment systems, meals, priority boarding
- Allen Onyema's Airline has consistently said it is committed to world-class service for its customers
Air Peace has launched a first-class cabin on its Lagos–London route, with fares starting at £4,495 or N9,861,000 beginning from November 11, 2024,
The airline said the new offering aims to come with different packages, which include Lounge access in Nigeria and the United Kingdom.
Passengers are also promised three complimentary services, including gourmet meals, priority boarding, and access to Air Peace’s exclusive lounges in Lagos and London.
In flight, passengers can expect a curated selection of premium meals and beverages tailored to first-class standards.
For added convenience, ticket holders can enjoy unlimited date and time changes without extra charges, allowing flexibility for busy travellers.
Air peace tweets read:
"First Class luxury is here! launching Nov 11, our Boeing 777 offers premium lounge access, extra baggage, and gourmet dining."
Fare Attributes
- Baggage Allowance
- Three pieces of 32kg baggage allowance
- One piece of 14 kg cabin-sized baggage is allowed
- Lounge Access - First-class lounge access in Lagos and UK
- Unlimited free changes on date and time
- • Onboard Meal- Exclusive complimentary food and drinks.
Air Peace, Nigeria's largest private airline, has been expanding its international routes in recent years, with destinations across Africa, Asia, and North America. Punch reports.
The Lagos to London service, previously operated with economy and business class options only, now looks to attract high-end travellers in the competitive route market.
Another foreign airline begins flights in Nigeria
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a primary Italian carrier, Neos Airlines, has begun direct flight services from Milan to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.
The airline, which landed at Lagos airport last week with dignitaries from both countries, promised to entrench safety and timelines in its operations.
The Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, expressed joy with the commencement of the flight.
