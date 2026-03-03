Dangote Industries says it has identified rising cases of impersonation and fraud carried out in its name

The company stated that scammers are offering fake investments, jobs, contracts, and charity requests

The company said it is working with security agencies and urges Nigerians to report suspicious messages

Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a business editor at Legit.ng, covering energy, the money market, technology and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria.

Dangote Industries Limited has cautioned members of the public against individuals and groups falsely claiming to represent the company and its leadership on social media and other platforms.

Dangote Industries says it has identified rising cases of impersonation and fraud carried out in its name. Photo: Dangote Group.

Source: UGC

In a statement issued by its management, the company said it had observed a rise in impersonation and fraudulent schemes carried out in its name and that of its executives and members of the Dangote family.

How imposters of Dangote Group operate

According to the statement, the impostors allegedly approach unsuspecting individuals with fake investment opportunities, business proposals, charity requests, employment offers, and other deceptive arrangements aimed at extorting money or personal information.

The firm clarified that neither its Group President, Aliko Dangote, nor any executive director, including the Group Executive Director, Commercial Operations (Oil & Gas), solicit funds, investments, contracts, or sensitive details from members of the public through any social media platform.

"For the avoidance of doubt, neither Dangote Industries Limited nor its Group President, Aliko Dangote, nor any executive including the Group Executive Director, Commercial Operations (Oil & Gas), or members of the Dangote family - Fatima Aliko Dangote, Mariya Aliko Dangote and Halima Aliko Dangote - solicit funds, investments, contracts, or personal information from individuals via WhatsApp, X (formerly Twitter), TikTok, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, or any other social media platform," the statement read.

It further stressed that its executives do not initiate direct contact with private individuals on social media for financial dealings, business opportunities, or personal requests. The company also noted that some members of the Dangote family do not operate Facebook or TikTok accounts.

Dangote urges Nigerians to ignore unofficial messages

Dangote Industries urged Nigerians to ignore unsolicited messages, calls, or social media accounts claiming affiliation with the organisation or its leadership.

The company explained that all its official communications are released strictly through verified corporate channels and recognised media outlets.

It added that it is collaborating with relevant security and law enforcement agencies to track down and prosecute those responsible for the fraudulent activities.

The management advised anyone who receives suspicious messages linked to the company to report such incidents to the appropriate authorities without delay.

The company is working with security agencies and urges Nigerians to report suspicious messages. Photo: Dangote Group.

Source: Facebook

Dangote Group releases 2026 job opportunities

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Dangote Group opened several job opportunities across its food, cement, and corporate divisions. According to the company, the positions are spread across key locations, including Ibese, Obajana, Okpella, DSR P-Apapa, and Lagos, as well as Dangote Cement’s Ivory Coast operations.

These vacancies are open to Nigerians with diplomas, degrees, or relevant professional certifications. Available positions include technical, engineering, corporate, managerial, and security roles.

Interested candidates were advised to visit the Dangote Group careers portal for detailed job descriptions and to submit applications for preferred positions.

Source: Legit.ng