Niger Delta Group Sends Open Letter to President Tinubu, Demands Action Against Tompolo

by  Ezra Ukanwa
  • Niger Delta Safety Watch wrote an open letter to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu calling for a review of the pipeline surveillance contract held by Government Ekpemupolo
  • The group cited NUPRC and OPEC figures showing Nigeria’s crude oil production fell below targets, with an estimated 18.12 million barrels lost between January 2025 and January 2026
  • NDSW accused Tompolo of poor performance and scapegoating the military, and urged a transparent assessment of the contract

The Niger Delta Safety Watch (NDSW) has written an open letter to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, calling for an urgent and comprehensive review of the pipeline surveillance contract awarded to Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited (TSSNL), a firm owned by Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo.

In the letter cited by Legit.ng, dated February 19, 2026, and signed by the group’s spokesperson, Chief Ebiowei Koro, the organisation expressed concern over what it described as persistent underperformance in securing critical oil pipelines, warning that continued lapses are contributing to production losses and declining national revenue.

Niger Delta Safety Watch writes President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, calling for a review of the pipeline surveillance contract held by Government Ekpemupolo.
Niger Delta Safety Watch sends an open letter to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu seeking a review of Government Ekpemupolo’s pipeline surveillance contract. Photo credit: Kola Sulaiman
Source: UGC

Production figures fall below targets

The group cited recent data from the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission and the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, which put Nigeria’s crude oil production in January 2026 at about 1.46 million barrels per day.

According to the figures referenced, output remained below the OPEC quota of 1.5 million barrels per day and significantly under the federal government’s 2026 budget benchmark of 1.84 million barrels per day.

NDSW noted that production has missed the OPEC quota in several months, including January 2026, resulting in an estimated cumulative shortfall of 18.12 million barrels between January 2025 and January 2026. The group argued that these losses reflect weaknesses in pipeline security under the current surveillance arrangement.

“Tompolo’s company was entrusted with surveillance responsibilities to help stabilise production by reducing theft and vandalism.
“Yet the persistent shortfalls indicate that the expected level of pipeline protection has not been achieved," the letter stated.

Remarks on bunkering spark criticism

The letter also referred to recent public comments by Tompolo, including remarks in which he discussed engagement with individuals involved in oil bunkering and suggested that loading vessels often involves settlements with local communities.

Niger Delta Safety Watch urges President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to review the pipeline surveillance contract awarded to Government Ekpemupolo.
Niger Delta Safety Watch calls on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to reassess the pipeline surveillance contract held by Government Ekpemupolo. Photo credit: Tompolo
Source: Twitter

NDSW said it interpreted the comments as implying prior benefit from such activities and criticised what it described as efforts to marginalise local youths while consolidating control through a government contract.

Military blamed unfairly, group says

The organisation further accused Tompolo of repeatedly shifting blame to the Nigerian Armed Forces whenever surveillance outcomes fall short, describing such actions as damaging to national security cooperation.

“Instead of accepting responsibility for persistent production shortfalls and pipeline vulnerabilities under his watch, he points accusing fingers at the military, claiming obstruction or even complicity in bunkering,” the letter read.
“By casting aspersions on security institutions that have consistently dismantled illegal refineries, intercepted stolen crude, and arrested perpetrators, Tompolo deflects from his glaring failures, sows division, and erodes public confidence in the Armed Forces at a time when coordinated national security is essential.

Such reckless statements from someone entrusted with billions in public funds are unacceptable and reveal a profound lack of accountability.”

Call for transparent assessment

NDSW argued that relying on a private company for a task of national importance raises serious questions when results remain below expectations. The group suggested that stronger coordination with established security structures, including the Joint Task Force, could yield better outcomes.

The group concluded by urging President Tinubu to order an immediate and transparent evaluation of TSSNL’s performance since the contract was awarded in 2022, and to consider whether the agreement should be renewed, restructured or reassigned in the interest of national revenue, community safety and long-term energy security.

Tompolo questions military deployment to Niger Delta

Previously, Legit.ng reported that former militant leader, Government Ekpemupolo aka Tompolo, has chided the federal government for deploying military houseboats, gunships and fighter jets to the Niger Delta; saying it would not solve the region’s problems.

According to reports, the former militant leader made his comments in a statement which was released and signed by his media consultant, Comrade Paul Bebenimibo, on Thursday, November 9.

Source: Legit.ng

