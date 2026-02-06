Dangote Refinery plans to commence local production of a raw material used in detergent manufacturing

The move could reduce import dependence and foreign exchange demand for detergent inputs

Dangote says detergents should not be luxury items, given Nigeria’s large population

Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a business editor at Legit.ng, covering energy, the money market, technology and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria.

Dangote Refinery has announced plans to begin local production of surfactants used in detergent manufacturing, a move expected to support Nigeria’s manufacturing sector and reduce reliance on imports.

Dangote Refinery plans to commence local production of surfactants used in detergent manufacturing. Photo: Bloomberg, PeopleImage.

Source: Getty Images

The refinery’s chief executive officer, David Bird, disclosed this on Wednesday during a news conference, according to a statement made at the event, The Cable reported.

Bird said the company has largely concluded commercial discussions to install a linear alkyl benzene (LAB) plant, which will produce surfactants – a key raw material in the production of detergents used for household cleaning, laundry, and personal hygiene.

Local production of surfactants to reduce importation

He explained that local production of surfactants could ease pressure on foreign exchange, lower input costs for manufacturers, and potentially reduce the retail prices of detergents and related products.

“I am very pleased today to announce that we have been in deep discussions with a licenser and are just about to finalise the commercial terms for installing a linear alkyl benzene plant,” Bird said.

He described surfactants as the ingredient responsible for the foaming action in detergents and noted that Dangote Refinery assesses investment opportunities based on population-driven demand.

Bird added that fuels, lubricants, and detergents are essential products that should not be considered luxury items, given the size of Nigeria’s population and that of the wider West African region.

Dangote Refinery pursuing import substitution

According to him, the refinery is pursuing an import substitution strategy, noting that detergents consumed across West Africa currently rely entirely on imported surfactants.

“As we speak, 100 per cent of the detergents used in West Africa are imported, so we will be building an LAB plant in order to make the surfactant,” he said.

Bird stated that the project would strengthen local detergent production and represents another reinvestment aimed at improving economic sustainability and self-sufficiency in Nigeria and the West African sub-region.

Cameroon seeks refining opportunity from Dangote

In another recent development, Cameroon’s state-owned oil refinery, Sonara, has opened talks with Nigeria’s Dangote Group as it seeks funding and supply solutions to revive operations.

A Sonara delegation led by its chief executive officer, El Hadj Bako Harouna, visited Lagos between January 20 and 23, 2026, to engage with the management of the Dangote Refinery.

Sonara said the discussions centred on possible financial and technical assistance, as the company works to stabilise its operations and return to active refining.

Dangote says detergents should not be luxury items, given Nigeria’s large population. Bloomberg

Source: UGC

The Cameroonian refiner added that the engagement was also aimed at exploring long-term technical and economic cooperation that could strengthen Cameroon’s fuel security, meet local demand, and support the country’s wider energy independence objectives.

In the short term, the company hopes to reach fuel supply agreements with the Dangote Refinery and is also considering the possibility of securing financing from businesses linked to Aliko Dangote.

Dangote refinery reopens gantry

Legit.ng earlier reported that Dangote Refinery reopened gantry operations, reshaping petrol supply after a brief suspension due to a price surge.

The refinery stated that marketers must reconcile accounts as ex-depot petrol price rises by N100 per litre, affecting nationwide pump prices.

The incident highlights a shift towards tighter supply discipline in Nigeria's downstream petroleum market.

Source: Legit.ng