United Nigeria Airlines has eported a second bird strike within 24 hours, affecting Flight UN0519 from Abuja to Lagos and grounding an Airbus A320 for inspections.

The airline confirms that the latest is the fourth bird strike since January 2026

Two of its affected aircraft have now ben withdrawn from service, warning of possible flight disruptions

United Nigeria Airlines has reported a second bird strike involving one of its aircraft within 24 hours, prompting operational disruptions across its network.

In a statement released on Sunday, Febuaury 15the airline said the latest incident occurred during the take-off of Flight UN0519 from Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (Abuja) to Murtala Muhammed International Airport (Lagos).

The airline noted that the bird strike affected one of the engines of an Airbus A320 aircraft scheduled to depart Abuja at 12:00 hours.

The statement read:

United Nigeria Airlines wishes to inform its valued passengers and the general public of a second bird strike in less than 24-hours, and the fourth since January 2026 has occurred on one of the engines of another Airbus A320 aircraft during the take-off of Flight UN0519 scheduled for 12:00 hours from Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, to Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, on Sunday, 15 February 2026.

"In line with our strict and uncompromising safety standards, the affected aircraft has been withdrawn from service for comprehensive technical inspections before returning to operations.

"This brings the total number of Airbus aircraft withdrawn from service in less than 24-hours to TWO (2). As a result, some flights across our network will be disrupted and may not operate as earlier scheduled. United Nigeria Airlines remains firmly committed to upholding the highest safety standards.|

The airline warned that some flights across its network may be disrupted or rescheduled, apologising to passengers for the inconvenience.

United Nigeria Airlines described the situation as “another bird strike too many” while reaffirming its commitment to the highest safety standards.

The airline assured passengers that teams are working to minimise disruptions and provide support to those affected.

It added:

"We sincerely apologies for any inconveniences this unforeseen development may cause to your travel plans and kindly seek the understanding and patience of our valued passengers and the general public. Our team is working diligently to minimize disruptions and to provide support to all affected travelers."

What to know about bird strikes in air travel

Air travel is designed to be safe and efficient, yet bird strikes remain a persistent challenge for the aviation industry.

A bird strike occurs when a bird collides with an aircraft in flight, during take-off, or while landing, potentially causing serious damage to the plane and endangering passengers. Most incidents happen when birds hit the windshield or are ingested into jet engines.

Bird strikes can occur at any stage of flight but are most common during take-off and landing, when aircraft are closer to the ground and birds are more active. Since birds are primarily active during daylight hours, most collisions occur in the daytime.

These unpredictable events can result in harm to both aircraft and those on board.

To avoid these issues the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) commissioned the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Wildlife Hazard Control Equipment to tackle the hazard of bird strikes at airports across the country.

