Young Nigerian entrepreneurs will compete with their African counterparts for a spot in the 2025 TEF Entrepreneurship Programmes

During the programme, participants will receive world-class training, expert mentoring, and non-refundable seed funding

Interested and qualified Nigerians have been advised to apply to stand a chance to get funding of up to $5,000

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) has announced the opening of its 2025 Entrepreneurship Programmes applications.

In a statement obtained by Legit.ng, the foundation retreated its continued commitment to empowering African entrepreneurs, eradicating poverty, catalyzing job creation across the continent and increasing women’s economic empowerment.

Tony Elumelu Foundation entrepreneurship programme open for 2025 Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei

Source: Getty Images

Tony Elumelu foundation programme

TEF said the programmes are open to African entrepreneurs with scalable business ideas or existing businesses over five years old.

Successful applicants stand a chance to get seed funding of $5,000.

The statement reads:

"The Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), Africa’s leading champion of entrepreneurship, is pleased to announce that applications for its 2025 Entrepreneurship Programmes are now open.

"Aspiring and existing entrepreneurs from across Africa are invited to apply for a chance to receive world-class training, expert mentoring, and non-refundable seed capital funding to scale their businesses."

The statement also noted that the 2025 TEF Entrepreneurship Programme will emphasise businesses leveraging artificial intelligence and green initiatives, reflecting the foundation’s alignment with emerging global trends.

It added:

"Apply now for $5,000 seed capital, business training, mentorship, and access to network."

IYBA-WE4A Entrepreneurship Programme

In addition to the flagship programme, aspiring entrepreneurs can apply for the IYBA-WE4A Entrepreneurship Programme.

The programme collaborates with the European Union and Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit, exclusively targeting women entrepreneurs.

This initiative supports green businesses or ideas in Senegal, Tanzania, Uganda, Cameroon, Kenya, Mozambique, Malawi, and Togo.

Aguka Ideation Programme

Another programme open for applications is the Aguka Ideation Programme, a partnership between TEF, UNDP Rwanda, and the Rwandan Ministry of Youths and Arts.

It aims to support young Rwandan entrepreneurs aged 18-30 with business ideas and offers $3,000 in seed capital to help develop innovative concepts into viable enterprises.

Application details for all programmes:

Applications are to be submitted through TEF’s proprietary digital hub, TEFConnect.

Application period: January 1, 2025 – March 1, 2025.

Open to African entrepreneurs with scalable business ideas or existing businesses over five years old.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and not older than

TEF statement noted:

"Since 2010, the Tony Elumelu Foundation has empowered 2.5 million young Africans through training on TEFConnect and provided over $100 million in funding to 21,000 entrepreneurs, resulting in 800,000 jobs and $4.2 billion in revenue"

Elumelu shares with youths tips for becoming successful

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Tony Elumelu shared valuable advice with Nigerian youths on the secrets to career success.

In a series of tweets, Elumelu stressed the need for youths to embrace hard work and discipline to succeed in their careers.

The successful and charismatic billionaire further advised youths aspiring to reach the top to go the extra mile to attain their desired success.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng