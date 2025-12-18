Sending a box of goodies to a friend or relative living in another country can be a nerve-wracking experience for some Nigerians.

For Fisayo Somide, founder of SkyFots Global Logistics, it became personal. His frustration began when a parcel he sent from Nigeria to a friend in the UK was lost, exposing the inefficiency and unreliability of traditional logistics services.

That experience became the turning point for Somide, inspiring him to build a company that prioritises trust, transparency, and accountability, ensuring customers could ship with confidence, knowing their parcels would be handled with care.

SkyFots Global Logistics is a company that offers safe, affordable, and reliable shipping solutions to local and international destinations.

He told Legit.ng:

“I was inspired to start the business after experiencing the frustration of having my own parcel lost while sending it from Nigeria to a friend in the UK.

"That situation made me realize how many people face similar problems with unreliable logistics services. It motivated me to create a company built on trust, transparency, and accountability so customers can ship with confidence knowing their parcels are handled with care.

"I wanted to build a company that people can trust Every delivery is important. It’s not just about business. It’s about peace of mind.”

The journey to build a better logistic service

From an initial amount of only N600,000 for office setup and delivery of goods, SkyFots has grown through hard work, openness, and unwavering commitment to its customers.

Somide has recorded its peak annual turnover in 2025, which is a reflection of the trust it has built with its customers.

The entrepreneur said:

"Since I starting SkyFots Global Logistics, my biggest achievements have been building a trusted brand, expanding our local and international reach, forming strong partnerships, and creating a customer-focused system that makes shipping simple, reliable, and stress-free. Seeing steady growth and achieving our highest annual turnover in 2025 has been a true validation of our efforts."

This journey, however, has not been without its challenges.

It has taken innovating solutions such as an advanced online tracking system, around-the-clock tracking, multiple communication support for customers, among other efficiency solutions to improve services significantly. SkyFots lost only two parcels in 2025; this is a significant milestone that shows the company is striving for excellence.

Going forward, SkyFots Global Logistics has grand plans for its business.

It is projected that the company will extend its operations locally as well as globally and will use latest technology in its services. A major area of focus for the company will be logistics for e-commerce businesses, allowing companies to reach their customers both locally and globally.

But there is more to the vision of the founder after growth and profit. SkyFots is raising the bar in the logistics industry in Nigeria with their accessibility, transparency, and customer-centered approach to global shipments.

He said:

“We believe that good shipping should not be a privilege but a normal standard. I see SkyFots making an impact by setting higher standards in logistics providing reliable, transparent, and customer-focused services while making international shipping simpler and more accessible for everyone."

His advice for young entrepreneurs is that you need to have a vision, solve real-world problems, remain persistent.

Fisayo added:

“My advice to aspiring entrepreneurs is to start with a clear vision, be ready , stay persistent, and focus on solving real problems. Be prepared to learn from mistakes, adapt quickly, and invest time and effort as much as money. Most importantly, always put your customers first building trust and delivering value consistently is key to long term success.."

