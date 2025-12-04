ValueJet Airline has opened applications for its Graduate Trainee Programme for young graduates seeking hands-on industry experience.

Applicants must be graduates of any discipline, with problem-solving skills; knowledge of tools like Power BI or Tableau is an added advantage.

The airline offers structured training, mentorship, and growth opportunities; applications close on 31 December 2025

ValueJet Airline has announced applications for its Graduate Trainee Programme, offering young Nigerian graduates an opportunity to kickstart a career in the aviation sector.

The programme is open to talented, numerically inclined, and ambitious individuals seeking hands-on experience and professional exposure across key organisational projects.

ValueJet stated that the initiative aims to groom young professionals by equipping them with practical industry knowledge and workplace skills necessary for long-term career growth.

ValueJet’s opens new opportunity

According to the airline, the graduate trainee programme is designed for fresh graduates eager to learn, collaborate, and contribute to business operations within a structured training environment.

The programme targets graduates of any discipline with strong problem-solving and organisational abilities, as well as a willingness to work in a team-driven setting.

The statement from ValueJet reads:

“Kickstart your career with our Graduate Trainee Programme! We are looking for motivated, numerically inclined and ambitious graduates ready to gain hands-on experience and professional exposure across key organizational projects.”

Candidates with the following stand a competitive edge:

Internship or project experience in professional or business operations

Familiarity with presentation or data visualization tools such as Power BI, Tableau, or similar software

What participants will gain

ValueJet noted that successful trainees will benefit from:

Structured training and mentorship

Exposure to real-time projects across different teams

Professional development and long-term career growth opportunities

How to apply

Interested candidates should apply via the official application link provided by the airline:

Apply here: forms link

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted, the airline added.

Application deadline: 31st December 2025

What to know about Value jet

ValueJet Nigeria is a modern virtual airline focused on delivering affordable, seamless, and convenient air travel to passengers.

The carrier operates both scheduled and charter flights, linking travellers to multiple destinations across Nigeria such as Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, and Jos.

Founded to meet the growing demand for flexible aviation services within Nigeria and West Africa, ValueJet runs its primary operations from the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, serving as a key hub for nationwide connectivity.

