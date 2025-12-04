The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) is on the trail of 15 fake companies masquerading as genuine in Nigeria

The commission raised an alarm after the companies pass themselves as genuine to the Nigerians

The list, which CAC released to Nigerians, shows that the companies generated fake RC numbers to dupe unsuspecting victims

The Corporate Affairs Commission has issued a public warning after uncovering 15 fake companies operating with forged identities across Nigeria.

The alert, released on X, cautions individuals, investors and businesses to stay vigilant when dealing with unfamiliar corporate entities, as the listed names do not exist in the Commission’s official database.

Fake company list: CAC flags suspicious business names

The Commission said the notice became necessary after it discovered that the affected entities had been conducting business with falsified registration numbers and misleading documents.

It stressed that the growing use of fake corporate identities poses a serious threat to financial safety and business integrity nationwide.

Fake companies in Nigeria have become a recurring problem, and the CAC’s latest discovery highlights the scale of the challenge.

The names flagged include Famas Services Nigeria Limited, Promo Dutch Investment Limited, Dialack Concept Nig. Ltd, Purpleheart Construction and Real Estate Management Company Limited, and M/S Loktu Enterprises.

Others are Loktu Enterprises, Badatoyak Ltd, Johnson Nats Limited, Peoples Club Nigeria International, Jiba Enterprise, Civil Engineering Solutions Nigeria Limited, Gabdoff Hotel Ltd, Amoka Group, BEEC Nigeria Limited and S. Adetunji.

According to the CAC, none of these entities has any legitimate record within its system.

It added that operators behind such names often rely on forged RC numbers, fake invoices and manipulated documents to create a false sense of legitimacy.

CAC urges public to verify business details

The Commission noted that the surge in fraudulent business identities in Nigeria demands extra caution from the public.

It urged Nigerians to always verify company details through the CAC online portal before entering any financial commitment, especially for high-value or sensitive transactions.

According to a report by Daily Sun, the Commission encouraged individuals and businesses to report suspicious corporate profiles to the CAC or relevant security agencies, warning that operators of such fake entities often target unsuspecting victims who do not conduct proper checks.

Previous crackdowns on fake RC numbers and non-compliant firms

This alert comes months after the CAC uncovered 247 companies using false registration numbers. Those entities were confirmed to have never been properly registered and were subsequently deleted from the official database.

The Commission has also intensified efforts this year to clean up its records by delisting companies that fail to comply with the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020.

Firms that refuse to file annual returns or update details of Persons with Significant Control or beneficial ownership within the required timeline risk being struck off.

According to the CAC, transactions with unregistered or delisted companies carry no legal protection since such entities lack legitimate corporate status.

The Commission insists that staying informed and verifying company details remain the strongest safeguards against corporate fraud in Nigeria.

CAC to arrest business owners operating without registration

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has announced plans to clamp down on individuals and businesses operating in Nigeria without proper registration,

The commission warned that violators risk arrest and prosecution if they fail to comply within six weeks.

In a public notice issued on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, via X, the commission stated that carrying on business without registering under the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020 is a criminal offence punishable under Section 863 of the Act.

