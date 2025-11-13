Nigerian banks have issued ultimatum to their customers to link their NINs or tax IDs or risk account restrictions

The move is in line with Nigeria’s new tax laws, requiring bank account holders to link their NINs or tax IDs

The financial institutions warned that accounts that are not linked to NINs or tax IDs will not be allowed to operate

Several Nigerian banks, including Access, Zenith, UBA, Fidelity, and Ecobank, have issued fresh directives to customers to link their National Identification Numbers (NIN) or Tax Identification Numbers (TIN) to their bank accounts ahead of January 1, 2026.

According to official notices sent to customers, the banks said the mandate follows the new Nigerian Tax Administration Act (NTAA) 2025, which requires all bank accounts to be tied to a valid tax or national ID before the new year begins.

Failure to comply could result in account restrictions, blocking customers from performing financial transactions from the effective date.

Fidelity Bank issues public notice to customers

In a message to its customers on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, Fidelity Bank warned that any account not linked to a valid Tax ID or NIN by the deadline could face restrictions.

“This implies that accounts without Tax ID or National Identity Number may be restricted from transacting as from January 1, 2026,” the bank stated. “To ensure your account remains accessible, please update your NIN on your account as soon as possible.”

The bank also provided multiple update channels — through its website’s NIN portal, via USSD code *770*02#, or in any branch.

Ecobank sets November deadline for customers

Similarly, Ecobank has asked its customers to link their NINs on or before November 13, 2025, warning that non-compliance will lead to account restrictions.

Customers can update their information online via the Ecobank Customer Information Portal or by visiting a branch.

“You can easily link your NIN and update your account details through the Ecobank Customer Information Portal,” the bank advised, adding that the process only takes a few steps to complete.

New tax laws take effect January 2026

According to TheCable, the federal government gazetted a suite of tax reform laws on September 9, 2025, including:

Nigeria Tax Act (NTA) 2025

Nigerian Tax Administration Act (NTAA) 2025 Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Act 2025

Joint Revenue Board (Establishment) Act 2025

The reforms, which come into effect on January 1, 2026, aim to tighten compliance and improve Nigeria’s tax collection system.

Analysts say tax evasion will become nearly impossible

Experts warn that with the integration of bank accounts, NINs, and tax IDs, it will become increasingly difficult to evade taxes.

“Next year will be very interesting for Nigerians. It will be hard to evade taxes, especially if you have active bank accounts linked to your NIN,” said Osas Igho, a financial analyst, in a chat with Legit.ng.

Nigerians can still maximize tax savings

The era of automatic Consolidated Relief Allowance (CRA) is over, taxpayers must now actively claim specific deductions to reduce their taxable income and improve compliance under the new regime.

