African Development Bank Invites Nigerians To Apply for Paid Internship
- AfDB has announced that it is accepting applications for its 2026 Internship Programme – Session 1
- The programme offers students and recent graduates hands-on experience in development, finance, and governance
- The Internships will run from January to June 2026, lasting three to six months and offering monthly stipends
The African Development Bank (AfDB) has announced the opening of applications for the 2026 Internship Program.
The programme gives students and recent graduates an opportunity to gain practical experience in international development and finance.
According to the Bank, participants in the program will be selected on a competitive basis, depending on the business needs of various departments.
The first session of the 2026 Internship Program will commence in January 2026.
AfDB programme objectives
The AfDB said the main objectives of the internship program are to provide students with an opportunity to acquire professional and practical experience at the African Development Bank.
Build a pool of potential candidates for future recruitment purposes.
However, the Bank clarified that the internship should not be considered a direct pathway to employment.
Field of study AfDB is looking for
Interns will be selected from disciplines relevant to the Bank’s operational areas, including agriculture, human capital, engineering, investment, operations management, sustainability, procurement, finance, risk management, capacity development, governance, economics, statistics, human resources, ICT, communication, legal, and corporate governance.
The Bank added that special consideration would be given to students whose academic work aligns directly with its mission.
It noted that internships will last between three and six months, and each candidate may participate only once.
Interns may work remotely or on-site, depending on departmental needs. Remote interns are required to have a personal computer, a reliable internet connection, and a suitable work environment.
On-site interns will be responsible for their travel and accommodation costs, though the Bank will assist with visa arrangements.
Benefits as an intern of AfDB and requirements
Eligible interns will receive medical insurance coverage and a monthly stipend during the internship period.
To qualify, applicants must:
- Be nationals of AfDB member countries.
- Be under 30 years old at the start of the internship.
- Be currently enrolled in a master’s degree program or have graduated within the past year.
- Provide a letter of enrollment or a recent academic certificate.
- Be fluent in English or French, the Bank’s working languages.
- Be proficient in Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Access; knowledge of SAP is an added advantage.
AfDB said the 2026 Internship Program will align with the Bank’s Ten-Year Strategy (TYS) and gender strategy, focusing on critical areas such as:
Agriculture, Human Capital, Engineering, Investment, Operations Management, Sustainability, Procurement, Delivery and Performance Monitoring, Risk Management, Finance, Capacity Development, Governance, Natural Resource and Knowledge Management, Economics, Statistics, Human Resources, ICT, Real Estate, Translation, Communication, Legal, and Corporate Governance.
How to apply for AfDB internship
Interested candidates will submit an online application with a comprehensive Curriculum Vitae (CV) through the AfDB’s official website before the closing date November 14, 2025.
Applicants who meet the eligibility requirements and are shortlisted will be contacted for further assessment.
The Bank emphasised that it is an equal opportunity employer and strongly encourages female candidates to apply.
Candidates experiencing technical issues during the application process are advised to contact HR Direct at HRDirect@afdb.org.
For more information and how to apply use this link.
