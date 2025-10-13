Gtext Homes and Gtext Lands, subsidiaries of Gtext Holdings, have celebrated their 10th anniversary, marking a decade of remarkable innovation and growth in Nigeria’s real estate industry.

The milestone event brought together prominent dignitaries, loyal clients, and key stakeholders, reflecting the company’s impressive journey from a humble startup to a global brand.

Gtext members celebrate 10 years of innovation, transformation and realised dreams

Founded by Stephen Akintayo, Gtext Holdings has expanded its footprint beyond Nigeria to the United States, the United Kingdom, and Dubai, redefining what an indigenous African real estate company can achieve.

From digital marketing to a real estate giant

Reflecting on the company’s evolution, Dr. Akintayo recounted Gtext’s early beginnings as a digital marketing firm 17 years ago before venturing into real estate 10 years ago through a partnership involving 250 acres of land in Ikorodu, Lagos.

“We started with a dream and today, we’ve achieved more than we ever imagined,” he said. “Back then, we were pointing three kilometres into the waters to show customers where our land would begin, and people still believed in us.”

That belief, he said, became the foundation of Gtext’s enduring customer loyalty and global expansion. “Even our move to Dubai was powered by customer trust.

We sold over $100 million worth of properties in Dubai, driven purely by confidence in our brand,” Akintayo revealed.

Expanding horizons: Housing, education, healthcare, retail

Akintayo attributed Gtext’s success to adaptability and innovation, emphasising the company’s push into multiple sectors beyond real estate.

“We’re heavily diversifying into housing, education, healthcare, and retail,” he said. “Our target is to build 25,000 houses across Africa in the next decade.”

With more than 30 operational locations in Nigeria, Gtext is positioning itself as a driver of urban development, job creation, and sustainable housing solutions.

Built on trust, teamwork, and relationships

Bukola Lukan, Group Chief Operating Officer of Gtext Holdings, highlighted teamwork and customer trust as the foundation of the company’s success.

“Stephen had a dream, and he’s been running ever since. We’re proud to be part of that vision,” she said. “Relationships with our clients, vendors, and partners remain at the heart of everything we do.”

She added that the theme for the next decade, “Built to Last”, reflects Gtext’s commitment to resilience and value-driven development.

Celebrating legacy and giving back

Guests at the event, including celebrities Zaaki Azzay, Ruggedman, Simi Jay, and EmmaOMG, commended Akintayo’s leadership and community impact.

Zaaki Azzay praised Akintayo as a “God-fearing visionary” who rose from humble beginnings to global influence. He also lauded Gtext’s training initiatives for artisans in Epe, describing them as “almost free and empowering for young Nigerians.”

As part of the anniversary celebration, Gtext rewarded customers with iPhones, laptops, deep freezers, scholarships to Stephen Akintayo University, and expense-paid trips to top destinations.

A future built to last

Looking ahead, Akintayo reaffirmed Gtext’s commitment to sustainability, innovation, and excellence.

“The next 10 years will be built to last,” he said. “We’ve built strong relationships and we’re committed to creating even more value for our clients and stakeholders.”

Stephen Akintayo, Gtext founder, relieves a decade of exceptional service and transformation

With a decade of impact, global reach, and an ambitious roadmap, Gtext Holdings is poised to continue shaping Africa’s real estate landscape for years to come.

Nigerian firm, Gtext, expands into finance

Legit.ng earlier reported that Gtext Holdings, parent company of Gtext Homes and Gtext Land, announced a series of major corporate developments at a joint press briefing in Lagos on Friday.

The announcements included the acquisition of a company with a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) license, the launch of a new subsidiary, recognition of long-serving employees, and plans for a Guinness World Record attempt later this year.

Stephen Akintayo, founder of Gtext Holdings and Chairman of SACI Holdings, joined senior executives to outline the company’s growth strategy as it enters its second decade in business.

Source: Legit.ng