The NBS has revealed that food inflation in February 2025 reduced after months of consecutive increase

The new NBS report revealed a list of states in Nigeria where residents are experiencing the fastest increase in food prices

Nigerians are experiencing the worst food inflation in a decade, NBS rebasing the figures has shown a different picture

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that the food inflation rate in February 2025 was 23.51% on a year-on-year basis.

February's food inflation rate was 14.41% lower compared to the rate recorded in February 2024 (37.92%).

The significant decline in the food inflation figure is technically due to the change in the base year.

However, on a month-on-month basis, the Food inflation rate in February 2025 was 1.67%.

NBS disclosed this in its consumer price report for February 2025 published on its website.

Breakdown of food price changes

The report stated that the drop in food inflation on a year-on-year basis declined in the average prices of food items like Yam tuber and potatoes.

Others are Soya beans, Flour of maize/cornmeal, Cassava, Bambara beans (Dried), etc

Furthermore, NBS stated:

"The average annual rate of Food inflation for the twelve months ending February 2025 over the previous twelve-month average was higher compared with the average annual rate of change recorded in February 2024.

"In February 2025, Food inflation on a Year-on-Year basis was highest in Sokoto and Nasarawa, while Adamawa, Ondo, and Oyo recorded the slowest rise in food inflation.

"On a Month-on-Month basis, however, February 2025 Food inflation was highest in Sokoto, Nasarawa, and Kogi, while Ondo, Kaduna, and Oyo recorded a decline in Food inflation."

10 states with highest food prices

Here is a breakdown of states with the highest food inflation rate and general cost of living for residents.

Sokoto – 38.3%

Sokoto recorded the highest food inflation rate in Nigeria at 38.3%, reflecting the rising cost of essential food items in the state. The state also has an overall inflation rate of 30.2%.

Edo – 35.1%

Edo State follows closely with a food inflation rate of 35.1%. The rising cost of staple foods has put pressure on households. The state's all-item inflation rate stands at 33.6%, the highest in Nigeria.

Nassarawa – 33.5%

Nassarawa recorded a food inflation rate of 33.5%, ranking third among states with the highest food price increases. The state's overall inflation rate is 25.3%,.

Abia – 31.9%

Food inflation in Abia reached 31.9%, making it one of the most affected states in terms of rising food costs. The state's all-item inflation rate stands at 29.2%.

Enugu – 31.6%

With a food inflation rate of 31.6%, Enugu State is experiencing increases in food prices. Its all-item inflation rate of 30.7% places it among the top states with high overall inflation.

Imo – 29.0%

Imo State’s food inflation rate stands at 29.0%, indicating a continuous rise in food costs. The state also has one of the highest overall inflation rates in Nigeria, at 30.1%.

Gombe – 28.5%

Gombe recorded a food inflation rate of 28.5%, reflecting increasing costs of basic foodstuffs. The state's overall inflation rate is 26.5%.

Zamfara – 28.2%

Zamfara State’s food inflation rate stands at 28.2%, driven by insecurity affecting food production and supply. The state's overall inflation rate is 29.3%.

Ebonyi – 28.1%

Ebonyi recorded a food inflation rate of 28.1%, with food price hikes impacting household expenses. The state’s overall inflation rate stands at 25.1%.

Kwara – 27.2%

Kwara State’s food inflation rate of 27.2% reflects the increasing cost of essential food items. The state's overall inflation rate stands at 23.3%.

Commercio Partners almost nails inflation forecast

Legit.ng previously reported that Lagos-based investment firm Commercio Partners recorded an almost accurate inflation forecast in January 2025.

Before the NBS' announcement, Commercio Partners had projected that, following the CPI rebasing, Nigeria's inflation rate would range between 15% and 20% in their base-case scenario for 2025, with a midpoint estimate of 17.5%.

This prediction was in stark contrast to other firms' forecasts, which estimated inflation rates between 28% and 33%.

