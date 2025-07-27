Aptech has partnered with a German school to offer Nigerian students a direct academic pathway into the final year of ISM’s B.Sc.

This collaboration grants students access to Germany’s post-study work visa and potential residency opportunities.

The partnership aims to expand career prospects for Nigerian students in Europe’s growing tech industry

Aptech, a global leader in vocational and technology-driven education, has signed a landmark Articulation Agreement with Germany’s International School of Management (ISM), creating a new academic pathway for Nigerian students.

Through this partnership, students enrolled in Aptech’s Advanced Diploma in Software Engineering (ADSE) programme can now gain direct entry into the final year of ISM’s undergraduate degree in Information Systems via a credit transfer arrangement.

Global tech careers within reach of Nigerian students as Aptech signs landmark pact with Germany’s ISM. Photo credit - EduPadi, Aptech

Source: UGC

The agreement allows Nigerian students to transfer credits earned during their ADSE training and complete their degree at ISM by studying 13 additional modules. Upon graduation, students will earn a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) in Information Systems from ISM, one of Germany’s leading private business schools.

The partnership was officially signed at ISM’s headquarters in Dortmund by Professor Dr. Audrey Mehn, Managing Director of ISM; Caroline Krabs, Head of International Business; and Liu Yue, Head of Student Intake. Representing Aptech was Mr. Kallol Mukherjee, Executive Vice President, International Business.

The collaboration is seen as a significant step in aligning skill-based education with internationally recognised academic credentials and offers Nigerian students access to broader educational and career opportunities in Europe.

Students who complete their studies at ISM will also be eligible for an 18-month post-study work visa under German policy, allowing them to gain international work experience and potentially apply for permanent residency, subject to prevailing regulations.

Germany’s growing demand for skilled IT professionals and its reputation as a global innovation hub make it an attractive destination for Nigerian students pursuing software and tech-related careers.

Mr. Mukherjee described the agreement as a strategic milestone that brings global education within reach for many Nigerian learners. He noted that Germany is increasingly becoming a preferred study destination due to its low or zero tuition fees, strong industry-academic linkages, and supportive policies for international graduates.

Professor Mehn expressed ISM’s enthusiasm for welcoming Aptech students across its campuses in Dortmund, Frankfurt, Berlin, Munich, Hamburg, Cologne, and Stuttgart.

She highlighted Aptech’s strong technical curriculum and its alignment with ISM’s academic standards, adding that the collaboration is built on a shared commitment to academic excellence, professional readiness, and student success.

The partnership directly addresses key challenges faced by many Nigerian students—especially those related to the recognition of prior learning, affordability of international education, and visa access.

By recognising Aptech’s ADSE programme, ISM reduces the time and cost it typically takes to earn a foreign degree, while also opening a clear career and immigration pathway in Europe.

Aptech, with over three decades of experience and a global network spanning more than 800 centres, has had a strong presence in Nigeria for over 20 years. The company operates more than 40 training centres across major cities, including Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Ibadan, Kano, and Calabar. The agreement with ISM further strengthens its mission to provide accessible, affordable, and globally relevant education to Nigerian youth.

Aptech partners with Germany’s ISM to offer Nigerian Students direct entry into final-year degree programmes

Source: UGC

Both Aptech and ISM have indicated that this collaboration is just the beginning. Plans are underway for additional joint initiatives aimed at providing students with future-ready skills and qualifications that meet the demands of the global workforce.

For more information, visit www.aptech-ng.com or contact info.ug@aglsm.com. You can also follow Aptech Nigeria on Facebook and Instagram.

3 Nigerian universities in latest world varsity ranking

Legit.ng earlier reported that only three Nigerian higher institutions made the list of the 2026 Quacquarelli Symonds World University Rankings, released on Thursday, June 19.

In the latest ranking, none of the 297 universities in Nigeria made it to the top 1000 list of the latest global ranking.

However, universities from South Africa and Egypt took the lead among African institutions that made the latest world ranking.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng