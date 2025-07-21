Stellantis and Dangote Peugeot Automobile Nigeria Limited (DPAN) have broken silence on alleged plans to reintroduce the beloved Peugeot 504

The companies disclosed this following a recent viral video circulating on social media about the relaunch

Many fans believed it was a modern version of the 504, once Nigeria’s favourite family and fleet car, poised for a relaunch

Despite recent viral videos and images on social media, both Stellantis and Dangote Peugeot Automobile Nigeria Limited (DPAN) have confirmed that no plans exist to reintroduce the beloved Peugeot 504 to the Nigerian or global market.

The rumours, which excited nostalgic Nigerians, suggested a modern reincarnation of the rugged 504 sedan and station wagon. But officials from both companies have shut down the speculation, saying there is no such project.

Trending prototype sparks comeback rumours

The excitement began when photos and clips of a stylish Peugeot-branded vehicle resembling the 504 began trending online.

Many fans assumed it was a modern version of the 504, once Nigeria’s favourite family and fleet car, poised for a relaunch.

The speculation was fuelled by nostalgic posts celebrating the model’s reputation for durability, affordability, and local road suitability.

Peugeot design created a tribute concept only

Stellantis, the multinational parent company of Peugeot, clarified that the trending car is a one-off concept, not a production model.

Nthabiseng Motsepe, Head of Corporate Communications for Stellantis Sub-Saharan Africa, revealed the prototype was only a tribute project built by the Peugeot Design Team for a special event — the 2025 Flammes French music awards.

It was a nod to French rap group 113, who once famously drove a 504 onstage during a performance.

Company rules out future production plans

Motsepe said:

“The Peugeot Design team has reinvented the 504 Station Wagon – a unique concept car – for the 113 musical group. It’s a one-shot brand activation. A return of the Peugeot 504 in the Peugeot line-up is not foreseen.”

While the concept sparked excitement and even inspired fan-made designs, Stellantis insists it is not considering mass production.

Dangote PAN also shuts down speculation

Locally, Dangote Peugeot Automobile Nigeria Limited (DPAN), which represents Peugeot in Nigeria, also dismissed the rumours.

“There are no official communications from Stellantis on the matter,” said Yunusa Ayuba, a spokesperson for the automaker.

According to a Daily Sun’s report, DPAN, which is separate from the defunct PAN (Peugeot Automobile Nigeria), confirmed there is no 504 revival in the pipeline.

Peugeot 504’s legendary Nigerian legacy

First introduced in 1968, the Peugeot 504 became a Nigerian icon through the 70s to early 2000s.

Favoured for its strong build, affordability, and compatibility with local mechanics, the 504 sedan and wagon ruled the roads.

Even after global production ended in 1983, Nigeria continued assembling it until 2006, making the country the last to manufacture the model.

End of an era, memories remain strong

Though the 504 may never return to showrooms, its legacy lives on in the hearts of millions of Nigerians.

From family road trips to taxi fleets and government use, the 504 was more than a car — it was part of daily life.

And while Stellantis won’t be bringing it back, the lion-hearted model will never be forgotten.

