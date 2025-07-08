The CBN clarified that the $50 fee reported in some sources is a processing charge for remote verification of the Non-Resident Bank Verification Number

The NRBVN, developed with the help of NIBSS, enables Nigerians abroad to register for a BVN remotely, making banking services more accessible and efficient

She urged the public to verify information through official CBN or NIBSS channels, highlighting the platform's role in boosting remittance inflows

Hakama Sidi-Ali, the CBN's acting director of corporate communications, clarified that the $50 fee reported in some sources is a processing charge for remote verification of the Non-Resident Bank Verification Number (NRBVN), not a payment for the BVN itself.

The NRBVN, developed with the help of NIBSS, enables Nigerians abroad to register for a BVN remotely, making banking services more accessible and efficient. She urged the public to verify information through official CBN or NIBSS channels, highlighting the platform's role in boosting remittance inflows, which increased by eight point nine percent to $20.93 billion in 2024.

Hakama Sidi-Ali, the CBN's acting director of corporate communications, said in a statement released on Sunday that the $50 fee cited in some reports only applies to Nigerians living abroad who apply for the newly introduced Non-Resident Bank Verification Number (NRBVN).

The payment is a processing expense that covers biometric data collection, identification verification, and secure technical infrastructure required for remote enrollment, she clarified, rather than a fee for the BVN itself.

“Nigerians in the diaspora previously paid $200,” Mrs Sidi-Ali said. “The associated fee of $50 is strictly a processing charge for remote verification and not a payment for the BVN itself.”

With the help of the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS), the NRBVN was created to allow Nigerians living overseas to obtain a BVN without physically travelling to Nigeria or certain locations. According to the central bank, the platform provides a more cost-effective, practical, and safe alternative for remote registration.

According to her, the CBN's larger plan to increase access to digital financial services internationally includes the NRBVN, a voluntary program created to make banking services easier for Nigerians living outside the country.

She also cautioned the public to verify any information via official CBN or NIBSS channels and to ignore false reports circulating on social media.

The website has been viewed since its launch as a means of bolstering official remittance inflows, which are a significant source of foreign cash for Nigeria. According to official figures, personal remittances increased by eight point nine percent from the previous year to $20.93 billion in 2024.

