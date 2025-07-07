By mid-2025, A recent survey by the African Airlines Association reveals that passengers departing from Nigeria face some of the highest air travel taxes in Africa, with an average of $180 per international flight

The high costs, driven by airport fees, service charges, and government-imposed taxes, hinder the growth of the African aviation sector and disproportionately burden Nigerian travellers

The association calls for governments to reduce fees, harmonise tax laws, and explore alternative funding sources to support aviation infrastructure across the continent

A recent African Airlines Association survey has revealed that passengers departing from Nigeria face some of the highest taxes and fees in Africa, with an average cost of $180 per international departure—nearly three times the continental average of $68.

According to the AFRAA Taxes and Charges Study Review 2024, exorbitant taxes, fees, and charges are unfairly burdening travellers and hindering the expansion of the African aviation sector.

Regarding plane ticket taxes and fees, Nigeria is the third most expensive country in Africa, following Gabon and Sierra Leone. Other West African nations, including Ghana, Niger, and Benin, also appeared in the top 10 list of the most costly countries for air travel taxes.

Passengers travelling abroad from Africa typically pay $68 in taxes and fees, which is double the worldwide average and significantly higher than in regions like the Middle East or Europe.

However, due to a combination of airport fees, service charges, and government-imposed taxes, travellers in countries like Nigeria are spending more than twice that amount.

“Gabon topped the list of Africa’s most expensive countries for international air departures, with passengers paying an average of $297.70 in taxes. Sierra Leone followed closely at $294, while Nigeria ranked third with $180 in charges per international flight,” the document revealed.

Other countries listed among the top 10 most expensive included Djibouti ($168.70), Niger ($130.70), Benin ($123.40), Senegal ($122.60), Liberia ($115), Ghana ($111.50), the Democratic Republic of the Congo ($109.90), and Chad ($105.70).

In contrast, the report named Libya as the least expensive country, where air passengers pay just $1.30 in taxes. Other countries with minimal departure charges included Malawi ($5.00), Lesotho ($5.70), Algeria ($9.80), Eswatini ($14.20), Tunisia ($15.40), Botswana ($18.90), Morocco ($25.10), Sao Tome ($26.00), Angola ($28.40), and South Africa ($28.50).

The association blamed the issue on an over-reliance on aviation as a source of government revenue, disjointed tax regimes, and non-compliance with International Civil Aviation Organization regulations.

“Air transport is perceived as a luxury service across the continent,” the report stated, “leading governments, airports, and service providers to overcharge airlines, even though many are struggling to survive.”

The association issued a warning, stating that the exorbitant fees are deterring travel, hindering regional connections, and threatening the expansion of the aviation industry across Africa. It called on governments to lower passenger fees, harmonize tax laws, and explore alternative sources of funding for aviation infrastructure.

The fact that 14 of the 54 African nations under study charge travellers more than $100 in taxes and fees—up from 13 in 2022—indicates that the situation is worsening for both airlines and passengers.

High operating costs are driving up prices, making it more expensive to fly from Nigeria to other African countries than to some European destinations, according to Dr Kingsley Nwokoma, President of the Association of Foreign Airlines' Representatives in Nigeria.

“Data doesn’t lie. Nigeria is one of the most expensive countries in Africa to do aviation business,” the executive told our correspondent. “It’s more expensive to fly from Nigeria to Togo or Yaoundé than it is to fly into Europe in some cases.”

Airlines also face difficulties with restricted access to reasonably priced aircraft leasing and unfavourable terms from lessors, in addition to the high exchange rate and aviation fuel costs.

