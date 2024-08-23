United Airlines has said that it will now fly to and from Lagos and Washington, D.C. every day, as opposed to merely three times per week

The daily flights, which will run from December 4, 2024, to February 14, 2025, will result in a 133% increase in seats

Passengers may now quickly adjust their internal clocks when crossing the Atlantic thanks to this development

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has over 3-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

United Airlines has announced that it would now operate daily flights instead of just three times a week between Lagos and Washington, D.C.

Nigerian passengers will now have more choices when it comes to visiting Washington, D.C. Photo Credit: Me 3645 Studio, United Airtes Airline

Source: UGC

From December 4, 2024, to February 14, 2025, there will be daily flights, which reflects a 133% increase in seats over the previous year for that time frame.

Passengers in Nigeria will now have more options for visiting Washington, D.C. as well as easy daytime connections to locations throughout the Americas, thanks to United's launch of daily service between Lagos and Washington, D.C.

ThisDay reported that the flight is currently the only one that leaves from Lagos to the U.S. at night.

Using cutting-edge Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners with 28 United Polaris business class lie-flat seats, 21 United Premium Plus premium economy seats, 36 Economy Plus seats, and 158 standard economy seats, United Airlines has been operating flights between Lagos and Washington since 2021.

Large windows, ample overhead storage, and contemporary LED lighting that replicates a full day are just a few of the comfort advantages that the Dreamliner's innovative design gives customers to enhance their experience.

This allows passengers to more easily adapt their internal clocks while travelling over the Atlantic.

United Airlines’s Country Sales Manager for Nigeria, Ghana and South Africa, Oluwatomi Bola-Sadipe, said,

“Africa continues to be an integral part of United’s global network and we are delighted to announce an increase of flights from Lagos to Washington Dulles during the winter season with our state-of-the-art 787 Dreamliner aircraft.

“We are proud to not only offer our customers in Nigeria even greater travel choice when booking their next U.S. getaway, but also provide convenient one-stop connections to over 70 destinations across the Americas, including Houston, Chicago, and New York/Newark.”

Air Peace, United Nigeria Airlines to Fly US Routes

Legit.ng reported that Nigerian airlines, such as Air Peace and United Nigeria Airlines, are preparing to start flights to the United States in the near future.

This initiative follows the Federal Government's approval and increased support to help domestic airlines expand their international services.

Keyamo emphasised that, through the President Bola Tinubu administration's Renewed Hope Agenda, the ministry is working to remove obstacles and create a favourable environment for both domestic and international airlines to thrive.

Source: Legit.ng