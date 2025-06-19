The FCCPC closed the TLS Contact Visa Application Center in Abuja due to allegations of fraud and extortion after the company failed to address multiple complaints

FCCPC officials sealed the center after staff assaulted law enforcement officers and ignored summonses related to the complaints

The center's officials are required to appear before the FCCPC on June 20, 2025 and the premises will remain closed until the investigation is resolved

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has 5-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

The TLS Contact Visa Application Center, a Teleperformance business in Abuja, has been closed by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) due to allegations of applicant fraud and extortion.

A group of FCCPC law enforcement officials sealed the visa application center on Thursday, June 19, 2025, which is situated in Mukhtar El-Yakub Plaza, Central Business District, Abuja.

A group of FCCPC law enforcement officials sealed the visa application center. Photo Credit: Contributor

Source: Getty Images

The decision to shut the premises came after the company's management failed to answer several summonses pertaining to customer complaints about their services, according to Boladale Adeyinka, Director of Surveillance and Investigations at FCCPC, who oversaw the enforcement. She explained:

“This is an enforcement operation against TLS. They provide visa support services to Nigerian consumers. There was a barrage of complaints relating to non-provision of services paid for. The services are with respect to visa processing. In response to that, we summoned them for further explanation, but they never responded to several summons.

“On March 25, 2025, based on a consumer complaint, a letter was served on them to address the consumer complaint as part of the process of amicable resolution of consumer complaints at the commission.

“The officers of TLS, rather than receive and act on the consumer complaints, proceeded to assault our officers who were conducting the lawful duty of protecting and implementing the provisions of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA). Upon receipt of the report, the commission directed that they should be summoned in line with Section 33 of the FCCPA.

“But rather than receive the summons of the commission, officers of TLS proceeded not only to assault our officers but also assaulted uniformed police officers who were providing lawful security for the operations of the commission.

“Under subsections of Section 18 of the FCCPA, the Executive Vice Chairman of the Commission, Mr. Tunji Bello, directed that the premises be sealed for conducting services considered, upon reasonable suspicion, to be inimical to consumer welfare in Nigeria.

“He further directed that the Centre Manager, the Country Manager, and the Senior Officers managing the operations of the company appear before the commission on Friday, June 20, 2025, on or before 2 p.m. to testify and give evidence on why they willfully obstructed the investigation processes of the commission and why the commission should not proceed to invoke the provisions of its enactment against such practices.

“For the purposes of public enlightenment, Section 30 highlights the implication of refusal to receive the summons of the commission that is served on an individual or organisation to appear before it. This stipulates that any person who, without sufficient cause, fails or refuses to appear before the commission in compliance with a summons commits an offence and is liable on conviction to imprisonment for a term not exceeding three years or a fine not exceeding N20 million or both fine and imprisonment.

“Similarly, any person who willfully obstructs the proceedings of the commission commits an offence and is liable, on conviction, to imprisonment for a term not exceeding three years or a fine not exceeding N20 million or both fine and imprisonment.

“The conduct of TLS and its officers contravenes the provisions of the FCCPA. The property and the premises for which they are conducting business have been considered inimical, and their operations are suspended by the sealing of those offices.

“Sealing is not the last step of our enforcement processes. Sealing is to arrest further obstruction and continuation of services considered to be inimical to consumers.”

Meanwhile, the officials of the visa application center have been asked to report to the FCCPC headquarters in Abuja on Friday, June 20, 2025, to answer several allegations against them before the premises could be considered for reopening.

US government lists all the work visas available

Legit.ng reported that the United States government has officially released the list of work visa categories available for 2025, outlining options for foreign nationals seeking employment in the country.

Individuals intending to work in the US must obtain the appropriate visa based on their employment type and duration.

Temporary worker visas are designed for individuals undertaking employment for a fixed period.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng