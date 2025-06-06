Ayo Adepoju has been appointed as the Group Executive Director at Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, effective June 4, 2025

With over two decades of leadership experience, Ayo has played a key role in shaping the Group's financial resilience and strategic initiatives

His appointment reflects Ecobank's commitment to recognising and promoting talent from within, with Ayo set to drive the Group’s growth and transformation strategy

With effect from June 4, 2025, Ayo Adepoju, the current Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO), has been appointed to the position of Group Executive Director by the Board of Directors of Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI), the parent company of the Ecobank Group.

As a proud member of the Ecobank Group, Ayo brings two decades of extensive leadership expertise and a deep institutional understanding.

His areas of specialisation include strategic planning, capital markets, treasury management, investor relations, business performance management, governance, enterprise transformation, financial due diligence, internal control, risk-based audit, and financial management.

He is a renowned finance leader who has played a key role in shaping the Group's long-term resilience, capital strategy, and financial transformation. He has served in several important leadership roles since joining Ecobank in 2012, including Group Financial Controller, Group Head of Business Performance and Analytics, and Group CFO.

Ayo has spearheaded a number of strategic initiatives over the years, including historic capital market deals, such as Eurobonds, Basel III-compliant securities, and debt with a sustainability connection.

These initiatives have enhanced transparency and investor engagement, while also significantly expanding Ecobank's footprint in global capital markets.

Prior to joining Ecobank, he served in the Financial Services Practice at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) in London and Lagos.

"On behalf of my fellow directors, I commend Ayo for his outstanding performance and warmly welcome him to the ETI board," said Papa Madiaw Ndiaye, Chairman of the Ecobank Group, in response to the nomination.

"This appointment was both logical and strategically important for the Group's future because of his demonstrated leadership, which has fostered relationships of trust with the Board."

“I believe that Ayo embodies Ecobank’s renewed talent philosophy— a homegrown leader with global exposure and a compelling track record. His intellect, integrity, and impact-driven leadership have long been evident. His appointment to the Board is a testament to our belief in recognizing and elevating excellence from within,” Jeremy Awori, Group Chief Executive Officer, added.

“Ayo has played a critical role in strengthening Ecobank’s financial resilience and enabling sustainable business growth. His ability to manage complexity, innovate in financial strategy, align finance with enterprise-wide transformation, and lead collaboratively has made him a critical member of our executive team. I look forward to deepening our partnership as we drive forward our Growth, Transformation, and Returns strategy.”

Ayo is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA), UK, and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), having graduated with First-Class Honours from the University of Lagos. Additionally, he holds a Ph.D. in Organisational Leadership from Regent University in the United States and an MBA from Warwick Business School.

He has completed executive education courses at Wharton, London Business School, and Harvard Business School's Advanced Management Program, which he most recently attended in 2024. In addition to being a published author and a reputable thought leader in organisational strategy and finance, he is an official member of the Forbes Finance Council.

This development demonstrates Ecobank's ongoing commitment to developing in-house talent and promoting leadership excellence across Africa.

