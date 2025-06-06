Aliko Dangote announced that Nigeria has transformed from being one of the world's top cement importers to Africa's leading cement exporter

He highlighted the nation's success in reducing reliance on imports in sectors like fertiliser and petroleum, noting the significant progress made in the healthcare industry, including efforts to end polio

Dangote also emphasised the importance of domestic drug production and reducing Nigeria's dependence on medical tourism

Nigeria has flipped its position as one of the world's leading cement importers and is now Africa's top exporter, Aliko Dangote, president of the Dangote Group, has said.

Aliko Dangote, president of the Dangote Group said Nigeria is now Africa's top exporter. Photo Credit: Dangote Group

At the Gates Foundation's Goalkeepers event in Lagos on Wednesday, Dangote gave a speech.

He said that the West African country has made great progress in reducing its reliance on imports in important areas like fertiliser, cement, and petroleum products, and that the same level of success may be attained in the medical field.

“I think you are right. We can make it happen in business and also in health. We have actually done a lot. Let me start with health,” Dangote said.

“In health, through our own partnership with Bill, we have actually ended polio. Also, we have participated and done quite a lot in nutrition. So that’s our partnership.”

“In terms of business, it’s true. We have done quite a lot by reversing a lot of things.”

“Nigeria used to be the second-largest importer of cement in the world, and now, we have reversed it. Nigeria now exports more cement than any other African country.”

“We have also looked at challenges in terms of fertilizer, where our farmers were suffering.”

“We built, from the ground up, the second-largest fertilizer plant in the world. So, Nigeria now not only exports, but we actually export 37% of our fertilizer to the United States of America.”

Nigeria used to import 350,000 tons of polypropylene, according to the billionaire, but that problem has been resolved.

In addition to meeting internal needs, he claimed, the nation will sell 600,000 tonnes to neighbouring African nations.

“We have the largest refinery capacity ever built in the world, by Saudi Aramco, which is 430,000 barrels. We said, ‘Let us do what has never, ever been done before, that is, to do 650,000 barrels per day,’ and we have delivered,” he said.

“In May alone, we actually exported 400,000 metric tonnes of PMS, which is petrol. Nigeria used to import 100%, but right now, no more.”

Dangote emphasised that the Nigeria must start producing drugs domestically. Photo Credit: Dangote Refinery

According to Dangote, the company's successes should be used as a template to change the healthcare industry, especially by reducing Nigeria's dependency on medical tourism.

He emphasised that the nation must start producing drugs domestically and ensure that people can get high-quality care without having to go abroad.

