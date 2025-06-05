The Nigerian stock market has recorded three consecutive days of gains as June kicks off strongly

Buying interest in stocks such as Oando, UH Real Estate Investment Trust, Legend Internet, and Lasaco pushed the market higher

In 13,682 deals, investors exchanged 611,527,369 shares valued at N16.68 billion after hours of trading

Nigeria’s equities market recorded its third consecutive day of gains on Wednesday, as investors posted a profit of N224 billion.

Data from the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) showed the All-Share Index (ASI) rose on Wednesday, June 4, by 0.32% from the preceding day’s 112,427.48 points to 112,781.73 points.

Stock market value increases again

While market capitalisation increased further from N70.894 trillion to N71.118 trillion.

How did the market perform?

Shares of Fidelity Bank, GTCO, Royal Exchange, UBA, and Access Holdings were actively traded on Wednesday.

A total of 13,682 deals were recorded, with investors exchanging 611,527,369 shares valued at N16.68 billion.

Snapshot of the market activities

Here is a snapshot of the latest market activities:

Top gainers

CANDO gained N4.70, rising from N47.00 to N51.70 per share.

UHOMREIT gained N4.55, moving from N45.70 to N50.25 per share.

Royal Exchange gained N0.07, increasing from N0.81 to N0.88 per share.

Legend Intercontinental gained N0.40, rising from N5.50 to N5.90 per share.

LASACO Assurance gained N0.20, moving from N3.00 to N3.20 per share.

Nigerian stock market records 3-day consecutive gains

Top losers:

NCR Nigeria fell by N0.65, declining from N6.57 to N5.92 per share.

ABC Transport dropped N0.29, decreasing from N2.95 to N2.66 per share.

Meyer lost N0.90, falling from N9.35 to N8.45 per share.

Academy Press declined by N0.48, moving from N5.01 to N4.53 per share.

Livestock Feeds dropped N0.65, decreasing from N9.60 to N8.95 per share.

Top active trades:

Fidelity Bank recorded a turnover of 93.47 million shares valued at N1.78 billion.

GTCO traded 87.20 million shares worth N5.95 billion.

Royal Exchange exchanged 73.08 million shares valued at N64.93 million.

United Bank for Africa recorded 57.11 million shares worth N1.98 billion.

Access Holdings traded 38.76 million shares, amounting to N854.59 million.

