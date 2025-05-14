Top Nigerian female executives have visited the Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty, Arole Oduduwa, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Babatunde Ogunwusi

The monarch praised the role of women in nation-building and family management, which makes them the pillars of society

The top female executives include Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, the Fidelity Bank’s MD/CEO and Lady Ada Chukwudozie, the Chairman of Keystone Bank

In celebration of the recently concluded Mother's Day, His Imperial Majesty, Arole Oduduwa, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Babatunde Ogunwusi, has praised mothers across Nigeria for their steadfast support in nation-building.

He emphasised their crucial role as co-pilots in managing family affairs, highlighting their dual responsibilities as caregivers and role models to their children.

Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, MD/CEO, Fidelity Bank Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Babatunde Ogunwusi Ojaja II CFR; and Lady Ada Chukwudozie, Chairman, Keystone Bank Limited.

Source: Original

Ooni praises women’s role

This commendation was delivered during a gathering with two prominent figures in the banking industry: Dr. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Fidelity Bank, and Lady Ada Chukwudozie, the Chairman of Keystone Bank Limited, who also heads the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria in the eastern region.

During the event in Lagos, Ooni Ogunwusi expressed his admiration for the exceptional qualities of both women, describing them as consummate professionals who skillfully balance their demanding careers with their roles as mothers and wives.

He noted that their remarkable achievements in the banking sector have not only created opportunities for other women pursuing careers in finance but have also established them as exemplary role models.

Ooni highlights achievements

Ooni highlighted that their success stories illustrate that it is indeed possible to excel in professional endeavours while nurturing one’s family.

“You both are devoted mothers, virtuous wives, and top-tier professionals in your respective fields,” Ooni stated.

“Your influence serves as an inspiration for young women in our society. You challenge me, not just as a monarch but as a man, and I will forever celebrate your contributions on this sacred throne of Oduduwa.”

In his remarks, Ooni Ogunwusi expressed his desire to have the meeting to showcase the two women as mentors to a broader audience, especially aspiring female leaders. He conveyed his commitment to documenting their journeys for future generations, ensuring that their legacies as successful professionals and dedicated mothers are preserved and celebrated.

Onyeali-Ikpe, in her response, expressed gratitude to the Ooni for his unwavering support of women’s development. She reiterated Fidelity Bank's commitment to fostering growth among women in society, stating, “Kabiyesi, thank you for the kind words.

Bank executives praise Ooni’s contribution

This recognition serves as motivation for both me and the organisation I represent to continue our efforts in empowering women and contributing positively to all Nigerians.

Your acknowledgement of our roles as mothers, wives, and professionals is deeply appreciated, and we need more leaders like you to make our society a better place.”

Lady Chukwudozie also offered her thanks to Ooni for his encouraging words. She spoke about the importance of collaboration between the private sector and traditional institutions, emphasising that such synergies are vital for fostering development.

Ooni of Ife praises women's role in nation-building Credit: State press

Source: Twitter

She further committed herself to empowering more women in her capacity as the Chairwoman of Keystone Bank and the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, vowing to continue making strides that uplift women across the nation.

Source: Legit.ng