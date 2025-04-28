The Murtala Mohammed Airport in Lagos may no longer be safe for passengers unless the government addresses major issues

Experts have identified what the issues are and explained how they pose a threat to the safety and security of workers and passengers

Recall that a runway was recently shut down at the airport for scheduled maintenance to address some issues

Legit.ng journalist Ruth Okwumbu-Imafidon has over a decade of experience in business reporting across digital and mainstream media.

The Murtala Mohammed Intenational Airport (MMIA), Lagos state is known to have the highest passenger traffic across Nigeria.

However, an expert has identified several issues that could pose major threats and security risks if not addressed swiftly.

One of these threats is the chaotic processes that characterize the supply of Jet A-1 fuel at the fuel dump area near the Hajj camp.

The MMIA records the highest passenger traffic across Nigerian airports, accounting for 67% of total airport revenue. Photo credit: Contributor

Source: Twitter

The concern raised is that trucks coming to offload fuel often have to spend days there at a cost of N30,000 daily, before they are cleared to offload the fuel.

While it is profitable to the truck drivers to be paid N30,000 for every day they wait to offload, it becomes worrisome and chaotic to have several trucks just waiting indefinitely to offload.

Expert raises alarm over safety concerns

Former military commandant at the MMIA, John Ojikutu, who is now the Chief Executive Officer, Centurion Aviation Security and Safety Consult, described it as a worrisome situation that must be addressed quickly, as the proximity of the fuel dump to the airport tarmac makes it a security risk.

Recall that Murtala Mohammed International Airport has been identified as the most viable airport in Nigeria, generating 67% of the government's total revenue from airports.

Ojikutu pointed out that the fuel dump also lacks a proper perimeter fencing as stipulated by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), making it a major safety concern.

Ojikutu noted that several warnings have been issued but no action has been taken regarding the issue, Nigerian Tribune reports.

Another concern raised by Mr. Ojikutu is the illicit activities that take place around the Hajj camp area in the international wing of the MMIA.

He noted that there are often commercial bus drivers, motorboys, street urchins, and others perpetrating illicit activities like the sale of hard drugs and alcohol there.

Ojikutu pointed out that this is an eyesore and a major dent on the image of Nigeria. He said;

“The situation at MMIA is a disaster waiting to happen, and it is imperative that the authorities take immediate action to address the security risks and restore the airport to its former glory.

"The lack of attention to this critical issue is alarming, and it is only a matter of time before a major incident occurs.”

Former Managing Director of Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) PLC, Dr. Oluropo Owolabi, confirmed the situation noting that it calls for immediate action.

The experts observed that the fuel dump does not have a perimeter fencing as required, despite its proximity to the runway. Photo credit: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

He expressed concerns for the safety and security of workers, passengers and the general public, and urged the government to prioritise them as the airport is a major cash cow to the government.

A recent Legit.ng report shows that Murtala Mohammed Airport generated N256.067 billion from January to December 2024.

FAAN shut down runway at MMIA for repairs

In related news, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has shut down the Runway 18R/36L at Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos for repairs.

Industry participants have voiced worries regarding the regularity of prolonged maintenance closures, given that the same runway was only recently reopened after an 11-month maintenance shutdown.

FAAN's Head of Operations, J.U. Nwosu, raised safety concerns in a memo dated February 28 by noting that building equipment at the A2 Taxiway-link could endanger aircraft landing and taking off.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng