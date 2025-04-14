Starting on April 1, the UK government said eligible full-time employees received an additional £1,400 per year in pay

As part of the Plan for Change, it also pointed out that more funds should be allocated to Britain's high streets to spur growth.

“Eligible full-time workers are set for a pay boost of up to £117 from this month thanks to the Government’s increase in the National Living Wage.”

The hourly rate of the National Living Wage has increased from £11.44 to $12.21.

The National Minimum Wage for those aged 18 to 20 increased by 16%, while the National Living Wage for those aged 21 and over increased by 6.7%.

There has also been an increase in the Real Living Wage, a higher hourly wage that some UK businesses voluntarily pay to half a million people.

Since April 2024, workers 21 years of age and older have been eligible for the National Living Wage. Previously, a worker had to be 23 years old.

Additionally, younger workers between the ages of 16 and 20 were given the National Minimum Wage rise.

The hourly rate increased from £8.60 to £10 for years 18, 19, and 20. According to the government, the rise would be worth £2,500 for a full-time employee who qualifies.

Young workers in the age bracket 16 and 17 years got the rise from £6.40 an hour to £7.55, an 18% increase.

The UK Government said,

“This is the first step towards removing the unfair minimum wage age-bands that see a 21-year-old getting paid more than a 20-year-old for doing the same job”

Already, the UK is second in the G7 in terms of the minimum wage relative to average wages for a full-time worker – ahead of the US, Germany and Japan. This makes it one of the most financially secure countries in the world for workers.

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner said the pay rise for over 3 million of the lowest paid workers was a priority for the government and “means we’re already giving hard working people more money in their pockets and a proper wage increase worth over twice the rate of inflation.”

According to her,

“These changes are part of our Plan for Change – to raise living standards for people across the county, including apprentices and young people, giving them more job security and the huge pay boost they deserve too.”

Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves, also expressed that, “In the last Parliament, living standards were the worst on record and sky-high inflation was crushing working people’s finances.

“Today we have raised the national minimum and living wages, meaning the lowest paid will receive an annual pay boost of up to £2,500 – something that wouldn’t have happened without my Budget last year.”

She emphasized that,

“Making work pay is good for workers, will strengthen businesses’ workforces, and will grow our economy for years to come. It’s a key milestone on my number one mission to get more money in people’s pockets as we deliver our Plan for Change.”

