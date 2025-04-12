Abuja Investments Company Limited marked a significant milestone last Thursday as it celebrated 30 years of establishment.

Also, the company, an investment arm of FCTA celebrated its first-ever female Group Managing Director, Ambassador Maureen Tamuno.

AICL Managing Director, Maureen Tamuno, reels out company's achievement three decades after Credit: AICL

At an event held at the Company's headquarters in Abuja, the occasion also commemorated one year in office of Tamuno's stewardship.

AICL staff pay glowing tributes

Staff who spoke at the event noted that it was a trailblazing achievement, highlighting the company's commitment to promoting diversity and inclusion in leadership roles.

According to them, her appointment showcases her exceptional leadership skills and expertise and paves the way for future generations of women to take on prominent roles in the company's leadership.

They explained that the celebration underscores the company's dedication to recognizing and empowering talented individuals regardless of gender and its efforts to create a more inclusive and equitable work environment.

Tagged 'A Legacy of Smart Investments,' the gathering brought together stakeholders, investors, and industry leaders to celebrate AICL's achievements and milestones, highlighting the company's commitment to making intelligent, impactful investments that drive growth and development in the region.

In his remarks, the Chief Investment Officer of AICL, Abiodun Akanbi, expressed gratitude to Ambassador Tamuno for her exceptional leadership and vision, which have been instrumental in shaping the company's investment strategies and driving its growth and success.

Staff highlight achievements of AICL at 30

He also commended the company's team for their hard work and dedication to delivering smart investments that benefit the community and stakeholders.

He highlighted her achievements in the last year in office, including spearheading the successful implementation of the AICL Group structure after 12 years of pending approval without implementation.

According to him, this integration improved operational efficiencies and fostered stronger collaboration across all business units.

Others are the payment of dividends by AICL subsidiaries, reflecting the financial health of the group and reinforcing its long-term sustainability; and enhanced staff welfare with an increase in staff salaries after 10 years of stagnation.

Staff praise AICL MD, Tamuno

Others are the first CEO to visit the designated Abuja Film Village land in the Kusaki-yang district of Kuje; the commissioning of the Utako Farmer's Market, Kugbo International Market, and Guzape Mall; the redevelopment of Wuse Market; the payment of revenue to stakeholders for the first time in three decades; the discontinuance of lawsuits with no new lawsuits recorded in six months, among others.

"Under the visionary leadership of Ambassador Maureen Tamuno, Abuja Investments Company Limited (AICL) has made significant strides across various sectors, from operational efficiency and technological innovation to community development and financial growth.

These short-term achievements demonstrate AICL's commitment to becoming a leading force in infrastructure, technology, and agriculture".

On his part, the President of the Staff Union, Isah Bawa applauded the GMD's leadership skills, vision, and dedication to the company's growth and development.

While lauding her efforts in promoting a positive work environment and fostering a sense of unity among staff members, he expressed optimism that her leadership would continue to yield positive outcomes for the company and its stakeholders.

Bawa, who doubles as the company's Head of Marketing, commended the Managing Director for her innovative marketing strategies and effective leadership, which have contributed significantly to the firm's increased visibility and reputation in the industry.

Responding, Ambassador Tamuno expressed her gratitude to the company's management, staff, and stakeholders for the warm reception and celebration, saying it was a testament to the team's hard work and dedication.

She also acknowledged the support of her principal and FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

How AICL pivoted after three decades

She pledged to continue working tirelessly to drive the company's growth and success, while also promoting a culture of excellence and innovation.

"It's been 30 years of progress, transformation, wealth creation, infrastructural development, and building a very unique brand that will be sustainable and stand the test of time for the future generation," she said.

The event's highlight was the presentation of awards to outstanding staff members who demonstrated exceptional performance, as well as the recognition of employees who have served the company for an extended period with long-service awards.

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, acknowledged as AICL hits 30. Credit: AICL

AICL encourages diplomatic engagement

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ambassador Maureen Tamuno, Group Managing Director/ CEO of Abuja Investments Company Limited (AICL), highlighted efforts to foster diplomatic ties with heads of mission at the Abuja Business and Investment Summit.

During the pre-cocktail briefing of the Abuja Business and Investment Summit held at Dunes Center, Maureen highlighted AICL's commitment to positioning Abuja as a leading investment hub.

She emphasized the pivotal role of diplomatic missions in promoting AICL's initiatives and investment opportunities in alignment with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda.

