Ambassador Maureen Tamuno, Group Managing Director/ CEO of Abuja Investments Company Limited (AICL), highlighted efforts to foster diplomatic ties with heads of mission at the Abuja Business and Investment Summit.

During the pre-cocktail briefing of the Abuja Business and Investment Summit held at Dunes Center, Maureen highlighted AICL's commitment to positioning Abuja as a leading investment hub. She emphasized the pivotal role of diplomatic missions in promoting AICL's initiatives and investment opportunities in alignment with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda.

Tamuno touts Abuja's qualities

"Abuja is a place to invest in. We are ready to collaborate with missions and partner with organizations. Our environment is conducive and favourable enough for business opportunities," Ambassador Maureen stated.

The pre-summit event served as a platform for ambassadors to explore collaborative opportunities with AICL and contribute to Abuja's economic advancement through strategic partnerships.

She lauded the efforts of the President of Nigeria, Chief Bola Ahmed Tinubu CGFR, and the Minister, Nyesom Wike, in enhancing Abuja's infrastructure, thereby creating an optimal environment for business prosperity. She announced the upcoming Abuja Business and Investment Summit, scheduled for October 16th-18th, 2024, with the theme "Optimising Investment Through Partnership."

Samuel Udo Atang, Head of the Civil Service FCTA, represented the Minister at the event. He noted the diplomatic community's importance in promoting economic prosperity and assured of the administration's commitment to fostering a conducive environment for business growth in the Federal Capital Territory.

Attendees network on investment opportunities

The Chairman of the Nigerian Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, commended Maureen Tamuno on the noble initiative and pledged her support for the success of the coming event in October.

Ag. Permanent Secretary Min of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Ben Okoyen expressed excitement over the large turnout at the event. In contrast, His Excellency Salaheddine Abbas, the High Commissioner of Cameroon to Nigeria and Dean of the diplomatic corps, expressed optimism about future projects under Nyesom Wike's leadership and encouraged collaboration with AICL. He also promised the full support of the diplomatic community to the project.

The reception facilitated networking and discussions on investment opportunities, setting the stage for a successful summit. Attendees expressed optimism about the future of investments in Abuja and praised AICL for their efforts to promote economic diversification and development.

Numerous distinguished dignitaries attended the reception, including over 40 ambassadors, high commissioners, and members of the diplomatic corps.

Also, high-level government officials as well as top civil servants.

The event served as a prelude to the highly anticipated business and investment summit scheduled for October 2024. The cocktail created a platform to network and showcase the activities of the Abuja Investments Company and its subsidiaries.

