An investigation has shown that airlines flying from Lagos to European countries have slashed their fares

Aviation experts say the development was due to low travel periods and exchange rate reductions

Data shows that British Airways, Air Peace, and other airlines are offering promos to attract passengers to Europe

Low travel periods and exchange rate reductions are causing airlines operating from Nigeria to Europe to slash fares and offer promo tickets to countries.

Checks show that British Airways offered $300 for its premium economy class ticket to London, while other airlines often promote low tickets on their websites to drive sales.

Exchange rate crashes airfares to Europe

Recently, the naira exchange rates have stabilised relatively, reducing from N1,800 and N1,900 per dollar to N1,400 to N1,500.

The exchange rate drop has seen fares reduced in various European countries.

Investigation revealed that a return economy class ticket from Lagos to London and other European countries reduced from N3 million last year to N1.2 million.

Travel agents say airfares are susceptible to exchange rates, saying that the rate has reduced by a notch from N1,400 and N1,500.

They also attribute the change in fares to the low travel season, which is affecting fares.

They explained that in 2024, when foreign airlines’ trapped funds were released, the carriers opened low ticket inventories because the exchange rate was still about N1,600 and N1,700.

A report by BusinessDay shows that summer prices last showed a slight reduction compared to this year.

One-way economy class ticket crashes

The report said while summer fares from June 2025 are slightly high relative to April and May, the fares are cheaper compared to the same period last year.

Reports say a one-way economy class return ticket from Lagos to Europe last year, which cost between N2 million and N3 million, has been slashed across European countries.

The Lagos to London Gatwick summer tickets now cost between N1.5 million and N1.8 million, depending on the airline.

Lagos to London Heathrow costs between N1.5 million to N2.2 million, while Lagos to France costs between N1.5 million to N1.9 million.

Lagos to Berlin fares go for between N1.7 million and N2 million, while Lagos to Amsterdam costs between N1.6 million to N1.9 million, and Lagos to Brussels costs between N1.6 million to N1.8 million.

One-way business class ticket crashes

Additionally, a one-way business class ticket from Lagos to Europe, which cost between N5 million and N9 million last year, has now been reduced.

Lagos to London Gatwick on a Business class summer ticket costs between N5 million and N6.2 million, depending on the airline.

Lagos to France costs between N3.2 million and N8 million, while Lagos to France costs between N3.2 million and N8 million, and Lagos to Berlin costs between N5 million and N7.4 million.

Lagos to Amsterdam tickets sell for between N4.2 million to N8.2 million, while Lagos to Brussels costs between N4.8 million and N6.8 million.

Air Peace offers a discount to students

Nigeria’s largest carrier, Air Peace, has announced a 15% fare discount for students on Nigeria-London flights.

The airline asked students enrolled full-time at accredited institutions in the UK, Europe, the US and Canada to take advantage of its exclusive 15% discount on economy tickets for flights between Nigeria and London.

Ejike Ndiulo, Air Peace’s head of corporate communications, disclosed that the offer presents an excellent opportunity for parents and students preparing for the summer return from school to Nigeria.

