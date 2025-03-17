The Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation celebrated the graduation of the fourth cohort of its AIG Public Leaders Programme

The initiative is in partnership with Oxford University’s Blavatnik School of Government, aimed at strengthening public service delivery in Africa

Former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo urged graduates to apply their training to dismantle systemic barriers and drive equitable governance

The Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation has celebrated the graduation of the fourth cohort of its AIG Public Leaders Programme, an executive education programme for public servants, delivered in partnership with the University of Oxford’s Blavatnik School of Government.

The closing ceremony, held in Abuja, honoured participants from Nigeria, Ghana, and Uganda who completed the intensive training designed to strengthen public service delivery across Africa.

This programme equips leaders with world-class skills to drive innovation and align with our vision of an efficient, ethical, and citizen-centric workforce.

Former Nigerian Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), in his keynote address, framed the graduates’ mandate in bold terms: “You are Public Service Scientists.

Just as technologists invent groundbreaking tools, you must create systems that ensure health, safety, education, and opportunity reach every citizen—not as a privilege, but as a promise.”

He urged participants to leverage their training to dismantle systemic barriers and reimagine equitable service delivery.

In her commendation speech, Mrs. Didi Walson-Jack, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, praised the Foundation’s role in reshaping governance: “The Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation has shown commitment to building a public sector that prioritises citizens.

This programme equips leaders with world-class skills to drive innovation and align with our vision of an efficient, ethical, and citizen-centric workforce.”

As part of the programme, participants developed and began implementing reform projects to tackle systemic challenges within their Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), driving improvements in public service delivery.

Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, Chairman of the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, emphasised the urgency of transforming Africa, stating, “Our challenge is not merely about accelerating processes; it is about catching up.

Catching up demands more than intelligence—it requires a transformative mindset and a willingness to break new ground. This programme equips public servants to tackle systemic bottlenecks while promoting collective action—the power of us—to drive impactful change across the continent.”

Dignitaries in attendance included the Senate President, represented by Senator Gershom Bassey; representatives of the Governors of Delta and Kano States; representatives of the Director General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC); the Secretary to the Government of the Federation; and the Heads of Service of Ekiti and Nasarawa States.

Chairman of the foundation, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, emphasised the urgency of transforming Africa.

Graduating participants will join a growing network of alumni who have been trained since 2021. The Foundation remains committed to its mission of training 3,000 public sector leaders by 2030, equipping them with the skills needed to drive impactful reforms.

Applications are now open for the fifth cohort of the programme. Visit aigimoukhuedefoundation.org to apply.

