The Federal Government, through NiDCOM Chairman Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has urged Kenyan authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the death of Nigerian content moderator Ladi Olubunmi

Dabiri-Erewa emphasized the need for stronger labour laws to protect Nigerians working abroad, ensuring proper documentation, monitoring, and access to support systems

NiDCOM extended condolences to Olubunmi’s family and assured collaboration with the Nigerian High Commission in Kenya

The Federal Government has reacted to the tragic death of a Nigerian content moderator, Ladi Olubunmi, who was found dead in her Nairobi apartment.

The Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has urged Kenyan authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding her demise.

Tinubu's Government Reacts After Nigerian TikToker Found Dead in Kenyan Apartment

Source: Twitter

Olubunmi, an employee of Teleperformance, a social media contracting firm in Kenya, was discovered dead last week.

Reports indicate that her body had begun decomposing, suggesting that she had been dead for at least three days before being found.

Her unexplained absence from work raised concerns among colleagues.

According to the Associated Press, some of Olubunmi’s colleagues alleged that her employer had prevented her from traveling to Nigeria despite multiple requests.

Need for Labour Law Reforms

In a statement released on Thursday, March 13, by Gabriel Odu of NiDCOM’s Media and Public Relations Unit, Dabiri-Erewa stressed the importance of implementing proper labour laws to safeguard the rights and welfare of Nigerians working abroad.

“Proper mobility of labour law in Nigeria would protect the rights and well-being of Nigerians employed abroad, ensuring proper documentation, monitoring, and support systems,” she said.

She further highlighted that establishing such laws would prevent cases where Nigerian workers abroad struggle with restrictive employment conditions, inadequate mental health support, and difficulties in returning home when necessary.

Condolences and government support

Expressing sympathy, NiDCOM extended heartfelt condolences to Olubunmi’s family, friends, and colleagues.

The commission assured the public that it was working closely with the Nigerian High Commission in Kenya to monitor the situation and provide necessary support to the deceased’s family.

“The Chairman, NiDCOM, extends heartfelt condolences to Ms. Olubunmi’s family, friends, and colleagues.

She urges a thorough investigation by Kenyan authorities to determine the circumstances surrounding Olubunmi’s untimely passing,” the statement read.

Dabiri-Erewa also called on Nigerians in Kenya to remain calm while the investigation unfolds.

Past Cases of Nigerians Dying Under Suspicious Circumstances in Kenya

Olubunmi’s death is not the first instance of a Nigerian losing their life under mysterious circumstances in Kenya.

In July 2021, two Nigerians died at a house party under unclear circumstances. One reportedly fell from the seventh floor of Skyhorse Apartment in Kilimani, while the other allegedly collapsed in the kitchen and was later pronounced dead.

Reiterating the Federal Government’s commitment to protecting Nigerians abroad, Dabiri-Erewa advised job seekers to ensure they engage with reputable organizations and to stay informed about their rights and available support structures.

Kenyan Ambassador slumps and dies

The Kenyan Ambassador to Nigeria, Wilfred Machage, is dead.

Machage died after he collapsed at his home and was immediately rushed to a hospital in Abuja where he was finally pronounced dead.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng