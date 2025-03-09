Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering Energy, MSMEs, Technology, Banking and the Economy.

Nigeria’s cement industry plays a crucial role in the country’s construction sector, providing essential materials for infrastructure development, real estate projects, and industrial growth. However, the soaring cost of cement has become a significant concern for builders, developers, and even everyday consumers.

Despite Nigeria's reliance on locally sourced materials for cement production and its role as an exporter to neighbouring countries, the industry's price hikes are viewed as unwarranted.

Dangote, BUA, Lafarge and more: The top 5 cement brands in Nigeria and their new prices

This report examines the leading cement brands in Nigeria, including Dangote Cement, BUA Cement, and Lafarge, among others, highlighting their market dominance and their current retail prices.

1. Dangote Cement Plc

Founded on November 4, 1992, Dangote Cement Plc, a subsidiary of Dangote Industries Limited, stands as Nigeria's leading cement manufacturer.

The company holds the position as the most valuable publicly listed firm in Nigeria, with its market capitalization rising to N8.16 trillion as of November 2024.

With operations in over ten African countries and headquarters in Lagos, Dangote Cement is renowned for its durability and quick-drying properties.

As of February 2025, a 50kg bag of Dangote cement is priced between N9,900 and N10,500.

2. Lafarge Africa Plc

Known colloquially as 'Elephant Cement' due to its iconic elephant logo, Lafarge Africa is a prominent cement producer in Nigeria and a member of the Holcim Group.

Lafarge Africa Plc recorded a profit after tax of N100.1 billion for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, reflecting a 96% growth compared to the N51.1 billion reported in 2023.

Celebrated for its durability, Lafarge cement typically requires about 24 hours to dry after plastering, ensuring long-lasting structures.

Currently, a 50kg bag of Lafarge cement sells between N9,100 and N10,500, depending on location.

3. BUA Cement Plc

A subsidiary of BUA Group, owned by Abdulsamad Rabiu, BUA Cement is esteemed for its affordability without compromising quality.

In 2024, BUA reduced its cement price to N3,500 per 50kg bag. However, the company was unable to maintain this lower price, citing interference from dealers who took advantage of the situation by reselling the product at inflated rates.

As of February 2025, a 50kg bag of BUA cement is available between N8,000 and N11,000, contingent on the seller and region.

4. Ibeto Cement

Established in 1970 by Cletus Madubugwu Ibeto, Ibeto Cement is part of the Ibeto Group.

It has garnered a reputation as a cost-effective option that effectively meets construction needs.

Presently, a 50kg bag of Ibeto cement costs between N9,500 and N10,500.

5. United Cement Company of Nigeria Limited (UniCem)

UniCem, under the Lafarge Group, is a leading cement brand in eastern Nigeria, suitable for both general and structural applications. As of February 2025, a 50kg bag of UniCem cement is priced between N11,500 and N13,500, varying by location.

As cement prices fluctuate due to factors such as inflation, rising production costs, and supply chain disruptions, many Nigerians are closely monitoring market trends.

Meanwhile, consumers are struggling with affordability challenges as the cost of cement continues to rise, impacting construction projects and homebuilding efforts across the country.

Speaking on the instability of cement prices in Nigeria, Chris Ugba, an economist, told Legit.ng that foreign exchange rates have a significant impact.

He said:

"As the majority of cement raw materials are imported, fluctuations in exchange rates directly influence production costs. When the local currency weakens against major currencies, the cost of importing raw materials rises, leading to higher production expenses, which are then passed on to consumers through increased cement prices."

Despite the sharp rise in cement prices, Nigerian cement manufacturers continue to generate substantial revenue and post yearly profits.

In 2024, the three major cement producers listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX)—Dangote Cement Plc, BUA Cement Plc, and Lafarge Africa Plc—reported a combined revenue of N677.34 billion, marking a 17.55% increase from the N576.18 billion recorded in 2023.

Katsina billionaire begins cement production

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Dahiru Mangal, a businessman from Katsina, has successfully established a new cement plant in Moba, Kogi State, with an investment of $1.5 billion.

Initially estimated to cost $600 million, the project's expenses surged to $1.5 billion due to the depreciation of the naira.

With a projected output of approximately 200 cement trucks per day, industry analysts anticipate that the facility will generate both direct and indirect employment opportunities.

