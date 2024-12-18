NNPCL has invited candidates who passed the December 7, 2024, Computer-Based Test (CBT) for interviews

The interview date for its ongoing 2024 recruitment exercise has been set, and successful candidates are advised to prepare

The national oil company has promised to be fair and transparent throughout its recruitment process and to give all candidates an equal chance

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has set January 14 to January 30 2025, as interview dates for successful candidates who advanced from the Computer-Based Test (CBT) conducted on December 7, 2024.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the NNPCL had commenced shortlisting candidates for the interview stage of its 2024 recruitment exercise.

NNPC update candidates on interview stage

In an email to candidates, NNPCL said the interviews will be held at the NNPC Limited Corporate Headquarters, NNPC Towers, in the Central Business District of Abuja.

NNPC said specific dates and times for individual candidates will also be communicated, Tribune reports.

The email sent out reads:

"Kindly refer to our previous email informing you of your successful performance in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) held on December 7, 2024, and your progression to the interview stage of the 2024 Recruitment Exercise.

"This is to notify you that the interviews will take place at the NNPC Limited Corporate Headquarters, NNPC Towers, Central Business District, Abuja, from January 14th to 30th, 2025. The specific date and time for your interview will be communicated to you in due course."

Key instructions for candidates

To ensure a smooth process, NNPCL outlined essential guidelines for candidates preparing for the interview stage:

Certificate translation: Candidates whose certificates are issued in languages other than English must provide official translations of their documents in English.

Degree Classification: Applicants with degree or diploma classifications that differ from conventional standards (such as first-class, second-class upper, or lower divisions) must provide official transcripts or equivalent documentation interpreting their qualifications.

No payments policy: NNPCL reaffirmed its commitment to a fair and transparent recruitment process, emphasizing that no payments are required at any stage. The company urged candidates to report any requests for payment to its help desk immediately.

Compliance with requirements: Candidates were reminded that failure to meet these requirements or adhere to the outlined guidelines could result in the discontinuation of their application.

Lady shares email NNPC sent her

In a related development, Legit.ng previously reported that one of the candidates who participated in the NNPC Limited recruitment exercise shared that she could not advance to the next stage.

The lady said she was initially sceptical about applying until she was encouraged by an engineer.

She recalled how she made it to the CBT stage of the recruitment exercise but was later informed that her journey to NNPC had ended.

