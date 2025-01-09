Once again, the Central Bank of Nigeria has adjusted the exchange rate for clearing goods at the ports

The latest change is an increase from the previous rate, bringing more headaches to businesses and clearing agents

Licensed Customs Agents have expressed concerns about the incessant changes in customs duty rates and have made suggestions

Data from the federal government trade portal shows that the customs exchange rate for clearing goods increased to N1,538.89 on Thursday, January 9.

The new rate represents a 0.34% increase compared to the N1,533.55 importers paid on Monday, January 6.

Businesses use the Customs exchange rate when opening Form M to import goods. The FX rate is also used for Import Duty Assessment.

This rate remains valid until the date of termination of the importation and clearance of goods by importers.

Importers seek quarterly exchange rate regime

Meanwhile, the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) has called on the federal government to stop the daily changes in the customs duty exchange rate.

The association is urging the government to stabilize the nation’s foreign exchange regime through a quarterly exchange rate system and reduce import duties on certain items, such as drugs and machinery.

They are also advocating for the promotion of trade agreements, like the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement, to improve the nation’s import and export trade.

The call was made by Emenike Nwokeoji, the National President of ANLCA, who believes that implementing the suggested policies will ameliorate the suffering of Nigerians, Nigerian Tribune reports.

His words:

"Importation depends on foreign exchange availability, as it is an international trade. The Federal Government must stabilise the exchange rate.

"We have repeatedly appealed for a quarterly exchange rate regime to help importers plan better. Frequent changes, sometimes three times a week, make import planning difficult for manufacturers and traders.

"The government should create a stable environment for importers to anticipate Customs duties and consider waiving duties on certain shipments to ease the burden on the masses. High duties at ports are passed on to consumers, contributing to Nigeria's high inflation."

He cited the removal of duties taken by Ghana on certain imports to curtail inflation.

Nwokeoji added:

"It’s a shame that Nigerian importers pay so much to bring in machinery and drugs. This is why the cost of drugs and other goods are so high in this country.

“Some routine drugs like diabetics and hypertensive drugs are so expensive in Nigeria because the duty paid on these drugs at our ports is too high.”

