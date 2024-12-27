Azman Air has refuted the allegations that its aircraft turned off its transponder en route to Iran

The airline disclosed this while denying the allegations of aircraft smuggling in violation of US sanctions against Iran

The company disclosed that the transponder developed a fault on its way to routine maintenance in Iran

Nigerian airline Azman Air has denied shutting down its aircraft transponder for smuggling purposes.

The airline disclosed that the aircraft transponder became faulty en route to Iran, which was reported and filed in the tech log submitted to the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

The airline's Accountable Manager, Muhammad AbdulManaf, disclosed on Thursday, December 26, 2024, that Azman Air’s controversial aeroplanes allegedly smuggled to Iran were on C-Check in that country.

Azman denies aircraft smuggling allegations

Azman Air also refuted allegations that it smuggled its aircraft into Iran, violating aviation guidelines.

The company stated that its aircraft went on a routine maintenance C-Checks due after 18 months.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Azman Air was accused of violating the United States sanction on Iran by allegedly smuggling an aircraft into the country.

The development led to the NCAA threatening to sanction the airline if the allegations were proven to be true.

A report alleged Azman Air’s Aircraft flew from Kano to Kabul when its crew allegedly turned off the Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) transponder at 39,000 altitudes after entering the Iranian airspace.

The report stated that Azman Air breached US sanctions on Iran by embarking on the alleged smuggling of goods into the country.

If proven true, Azman Air risks license revocation by the Nigerian authorities.

